IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Which Teams Are Safe, Alive Or Eliminated?

Summary of this article
0816 points is the safe mark, while 14 could depend on net run rate in a tightly packed table
PBKS, RCB, and SRH are leading the race, with RR and GT still firmly in contention
CSK, DC, and KKR need near-perfect finishes, while MI and LSG are almost eliminated
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage has entered its decisive stretch, and the playoff race is now less about momentum and more about math, net run rate, and timing.
With 10 teams battling across 70 league games, the traditional qualification benchmark of 14-16 points is once again shaping the race, but this season’s tightly packed table has made things far more unpredictable.
As of early May 2026, multiple teams are clustered between 10 and 13 points, while a few sides are already slipping out of contention. The coming week will define not just who qualifies, but also who secures the all-important top-two finish.
IPL 2026 Team-by-Team Playoff Scenarios
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 1st | 13 points | NRR +1.043
Punjab Kings are currently leading the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points from 8 matches and a strong NRR of +1.043.
They have been the most consistent side this season, winning six matches and losing just once. Their high NRR gives them a cushion in the top-two race. With just a couple of wins needed, PBKS are almost certain to qualify and are strong contenders for a top-two finish.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 2nd | 12 points | NRR +1.420
Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit second with 12 points from 9 matches and a brilliant NRR of +1.420, one of the best in the league.
They have shown consistency but have dropped a few games recently. Their superior NRR keeps them ahead in tight scenarios. Two more wins should secure qualification, while three could guarantee a top-two finish. However, a couple of losses could drag them into the mid-table scramble.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 3rd | 12 points | NRR +0.832
SRH are placed third with 12 points from 9 matches and a healthy NRR of +0.832.
Their aggressive batting approach has powered them into the top three. They remain in control of their playoff destiny, needing just two wins to qualify. However, given the tight table, a losing streak could push them out of the top four quickly.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4th | 12 points | NRR +0.510
Rajasthan Royals occupy fourth place with 12 points from 10 matches and an NRR of +0.510.
They have been consistent but slightly less dominant than the teams above. RR are in a strong position but not safe yet. Two wins should be enough for qualification, but their relatively lower NRR means they cannot afford slip-ups in the final phase.
Gujarat Titans (GT) - 5th | 10 points | NRR -0.192
GT are fifth with 10 points from 9 matches and a slightly negative NRR of -0.192.
They are firmly in the playoff race but under pressure due to their NRR. Gujarat Titans need at least three wins from remaining matches to reach 14-16 points. Their recent resurgence keeps them alive, but any loss could make qualification significantly tougher.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 6th | 8 points | NRR +0.005
CSK are sixth with 8 points from 9 matches and a marginally positive NRR of +0.005.
They have struggled for consistency this season. To qualify, CSK likely need to win at least four of their remaining matches. Their NRR is not strong enough to rely on tie-breakers, meaning they must focus on outright wins to stay in contention.
Delhi Capitals (DC) - 7th | 8 points | NRR -0.895
Delhi Capitals are seventh with 8 points from 9 matches and a poor NRR of -0.895.
Despite having the same points as CSK, their negative NRR puts them at a disadvantage. DC need a near-perfect finish, probably winning four or more matches. They are still alive mathematically, but realistically depend on both wins and favorable results from other teams.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 8th | 7 points | NRR -0.539
KKR are eighth with around 7 points and an NRR of -0.539.
Their campaign has been inconsistent, and they are now in a do-or-die situation. KKR must win almost all remaining matches to stay in contention. Even then, qualification could come down to NRR and other results, making their path extremely difficult.
Mumbai Indians (MI) - 9th | 6 points | NRR -0.649
Mumbai Indians are ninth with 6 points from 10 matches and an NRR of -0.649.
It has been a disappointing season for MI, with just three wins so far. To qualify, they would need to win all remaining games and hope for multiple favorable outcomes. Realistically, they are on the brink of elimination.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 10th | 4 points | NRR -1.076
LSG sit at the bottom with 4 points from 8 matches and a poor NRR of -1.076.
Their campaign has derailed due to a string of losses. Even if they win all remaining matches, qualification is unlikely due to their low points and NRR. At this stage, they are virtually out of the playoff race.
How many points are needed to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?
Teams usually need 14 points, but 16 points almost guarantees qualification depending on net run rate.
Which teams are currently leading the IPL 2026 points table?
Punjab Kings, RCB, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently leading the standings.