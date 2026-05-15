IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenarios: What Each Team Needs To Do To Qualify - Explained

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill returns to pavilion after his dismissal by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderbad, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill returns to pavilion after his dismissal by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderbad, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan