IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenarios: What Each Team Needs To Do To Qualify - Explained

Summary of this article
PBKS suffered their fifth straight defeat at the hands of MI
Shreyas Iyer-led side's chances of qualifying for the playoffs have taken a hit
DC and KKR have an outside chance of finishing in the playoffs
Punjab Kings' playoffs hopes received yet another setback after they were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday, May 14. This was PBKS' fifth straight defeat and really opened up the playoff chances for other seven teams.
Mumbai Indians are already eliminated and playing for pride but Punjab's task has now got even tougher. The defeat at the hands of MI means Shreyas Iyer-led side have to win their remaining games at all costs. A defeat and their qualification hopes will come falling down.
There are eight teams still in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs including Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.
Teams In Contention For IPL 2026 Playoffs:
GT, DC, KKR, RCB, CSK, PBKS, SRH and RR.
IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|1.053
|16
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0.551
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0.355
|13
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.185
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.082
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
Eight teams are still in the hunt for the four playoff spots as the IPL 2026 league stage enters its final stretch.
RCB (P12, 16 pts, NRR +1.053)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru possess tournament's best NRR. All they have to do is beat Punjab Kings and their top-four spot is virtually sealed. Moreover, if they win both their remaining matches, Rajat Patidar's side could also seal a top-two finish.
GT (P12, 16 pts, NRR +0.551)
As things stand, Gujarat Titans are favourites for Qualifier 1. Defeat KKR on Saturday, May 16 and Shubman Gill's side are likely to finish in the top two. Even if GT fail to win their remaining two games, they could still make the top four just like RCB.
SRH (P12, 14 pts, NRR +0.331)
Pat Cummins' side must win their remaining fixtures (RCB and CSK) to make it to the playoffs. SRH's NRR has taken a heavy blow - dropping from +0.737 to +0.3331 in match.
PBKS (P12, 13 pts, NRR +0.355)
A run of five straight defeats have made things difficult for PBKS. They have to win their remaining games, to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Moreover, they also will have to depend on other teams' results.
CSK (P11, 12 pts, NRR +0.185)
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side have to win their remaining three games that could guarantee a top-four finish. However, CSK have a run of tough fixtures as they face LSG, SRH and GT.
RR (P11, 12 pts, NRR +0.082)
Riyan Parag's side have lost five in their last seven games. All their main objective is to win their remaining fixtures and hope other results go their way.
KKR and DC
These two sides are mathematically in with a shout of qualifying for the playoffs. Their chances of qualifying are minimal unless other results favour them.