Jannik Sinner Vs Andrey Rublev, ATP Italian Open: World No. 1 Equals Rafael Nadal Record, Eyes More History
World No. 1 and local favourite Jannik Sinner took one hour and 32 minutes to subdue Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in their ATP Italian Open 2026 men's singles quarter-final at the Foro Italico on Thursday (May 14). With the win, the last year's losing finalist (to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz) has become only the second man to reach the semi-finals at the first five Masters 1000 events of a season. If the 24-year-old Italian lifts the trophy on Sunday, he will match Serbian great Novak Djokovic's feat of completing the Career Golden Masters. The four-time Grand Slam champion will face Daniil Medvedev in the semis. Founded in 1930, the Rome event is now part of a bigger European Clay Court season leading to the French Open.
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