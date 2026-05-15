Jannik Sinner Vs Andrey Rublev, ATP Italian Open: World No. 1 Equals Rafael Nadal Record, Eyes More History

World No. 1 and local favourite Jannik Sinner took one hour and 32 minutes to subdue Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in their ATP Italian Open 2026 men's singles quarter-final at the Foro Italico on Thursday (May 14). With the win, the last year's losing finalist (to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz) has become only the second man to reach the semi-finals at the first five Masters 1000 events of a season. If the 24-year-old Italian lifts the trophy on Sunday, he will match Serbian great Novak Djokovic's feat of completing the Career Golden Masters. The four-time Grand Slam champion will face Daniil Medvedev in the semis. Founded in 1930, the Rome event is now part of a bigger European Clay Court season leading to the French Open.

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Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev Italian Open tennis quarter-final
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev photos
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev italian open
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Sinner Rublev Rome 2026
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Sinner vs Rublev Highlights Rome 2026
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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ATP Rome Quarter-Finals 2026
Andrey Rublev reacts as he plays Italy's Jannik Sinner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Jannik Sinner Rome results
Italy's Jannik Sinner serves a ball to Andrey Rublev, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Sinner vs Rublev Italian Open 2026
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner match analysis
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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ATP Rome 2026 QF Sinner-Rublev
Andrey Rublev reacts as he plays Italy's Jannik Sinner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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