Who Is Jamshid Ghomi? California Techie Accused of Helping Iran's Nuclear Agency?

The most sensitive business involved Iran's nuclear and military establishments. From 2017 to 2023, Ghomi's firm supplied US-origin equipment to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the agency responsible for Iran's centrifuge and uranium enrichment programmes, which the US State Department sanctioned in 2020. Between 2014 and 2022, the firm also supplied Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics and affiliated defence-electronics entities. FPR's annual sales exceeded $10mn and reached hundreds of Iranian companies and government bodies, many of them subject to US sanctions.