First Breakthrough? Iran Agrees To Let Nuclear Inspectors Back In

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
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Tehran and Washington established direct communication lines. Mediators said the channels aim to end fighting in Lebanon and keep the Strait of Hormuz open

US-Iran interim deal
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Summary of this article

  • Iran agrees to restore IAEA inspections during US-Iran negotiations.

  • Technical talks begin as both sides pursue a long-term nuclear deal.

  • Strait of Hormuz and regional security remain key negotiation issues.

Iran has agreed to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country to restore oversight of its nuclear programme. The development emerged as the first round of bilateral talks concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Monday, with senior Iranian envoys departing after a marathon session, state media reported.

US Vice President JD Vance addressed reporters following the negotiations.

"The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country," Vance said, adding that this "is a major milestone for the American people and the first step in permanently denuclearising or permanently ending a nuclear weapons programme in Iran."

The talks follow intense conflict. The negotiations aim to tackle intractable issues like enriched uranium and proceed after a 40-day war, weeks of an inconclusive ceasefire, and a memorandum of understanding signed last week. "We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance said. He said that "the final deal is the house... We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."

Safeguards and Timelines

Washington demands strict financial limits. American negotiators require safeguards on any released Iranian financial assets or sanctions relief. "We wanted to set up a process that we can ensure funds help Iranians, not fund terrorism," Vance said.

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Tehran disputed the depth of the talks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said "a very brief discussion took place regarding the nuclear issue, but there was no discussion of details" and that nuclear talks had not begun.

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Switzerland announced technical talks will follow immediately, with mediators reporting progress towards a definitive US-Iran deal. This establishes a 60-day period for both sides to secure a long-term settlement.

Regional Security and Waterways

Tehran and Washington established direct communication lines. Mediators said the channels aim to end fighting in Lebanon and keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The war in Lebanon between Israel and Iran's close ally Hezbollah has threatened to collapse the ceasefire, though the country has been relatively calm since Sunday.

Iran closed the strait, through which much of the world's oil and gas travels in peacetime, early in the war. The closure caused global economic shockwaves. Before the conflict began, there was free international passage through the strait, but Tehran now seeks to monetise the waterway as part of a final deal.

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