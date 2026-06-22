First Breakthrough? Iran Agrees To Let Nuclear Inspectors Back In

The talks follow intense conflict. The negotiations aim to tackle intractable issues like enriched uranium and proceed after a 40-day war, weeks of an inconclusive ceasefire, and a memorandum of understanding signed last week. "We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance said. He said that "the final deal is the house... We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."