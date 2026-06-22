Peace Or Another Crisis? US And Iran Agree On A Roadmap For A Final Peace Deal Within 60 Days

The United States and Iran have agreed on a 60-day roadmap to reach a final peace agreement under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The first round of quadrilateral talks concluded at the Burgenstock resort on Sunday, June 21.
Mediators Qatar and Pakistan released a joint statement describing the talks as having a "positive and constructive atmosphere" with "encouraging progress", according to India Today.
Technical-level negotiations will begin immediately and are expected to continue through the week at the resort. These discussions will move beyond political commitments to address specific plans for implementation, verification, and compliance.
Roadmap and Security Mechanisms
The delegations created a direct communication channel. This network aims to prevent misunderstandings and manage incidents during the negotiation period.
Negotiators established a separate mechanism to guarantee secure transit for merchant ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Iran also agreed to form a high-level committee for political oversight. Chief negotiators will lead working groups focused on nuclear issues, sanctions, monitoring and dispute resolution.
The parties established a de-confliction cell involving Iran, the US and Lebanon. Qatar and Pakistan will facilitate this unit to oversee the halt of armed conflict in Lebanon and avert future hostilities.
Delegations and Mixed Signals
High-level officials attended the summit. US Vice President JD Vance led the American delegation, joined by special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf represented Iran.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir participated alongside Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
US President Donald Trump warned during the talks, maintaining a tough stance while the diplomatic discussions were underway. Conversely, Vance projected optimism from the negotiating table. He said progress was made "towards maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon and advancing efforts to reset ties with Tehran," India Today reported.