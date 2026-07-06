Islamabad Emerges as Preferred Venue for US-Iran Negotiations on July 11: What’s on the Table?

Pakistan is the preferred host for the next round of US-Iran talks, with technical teams expected to meet in Islamabad, potentially on 11 July, though the date remains unconfirmed.
Discussions are set to focus on US sanctions, frozen Iranian assets and Iran's nuclear programme, while Tehran is yet to confirm its delegation.
Neither the US, Iran nor Pakistan has officially confirmed the venue or timing, but hosting the talks would strengthen Pakistan's role in facilitating US-Iran diplomacy.
Pakistan is likely to host the next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, with Islamabad emerging as the preferred venue. The talks follow a recent memorandum of understanding between the two sides to end their regional conflict, CNN-News18 reported, citing top diplomatic sources.
Technical teams from both countries are expected to meet in the Pakistani capital. The teams plan to convene in Islamabad, with July 11 considered the likely date, sources familiar with the discussions told the news channel.
The timeline for the diplomatic talks remains tentative. The schedule is not finalised and could be pushed back depending on developments in Iran.
"The next round of talks will be in Islamabad, but whether they take place on July 11 or later is yet to be confirmed," a Pakistani foreign official source said.
Tehran is yet to confirm its level of participation. The Iranian administration is currently focusing on ceremonies following the funeral and burial of senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which are scheduled to continue after July 9. Tehran will decide the composition of its delegation once those ceremonies conclude.
Core Agenda and Pakistan's Role
The upcoming discussions will focus on key unresolved issues. These include US sanctions on Iran, the release of frozen Iranian assets and Tehran's nuclear programme reset.
"Pakistan is continuously engaged in the US-Iran dialogue with both Washington and Tehran, including all relevant interlocutors," a senior Pakistan Foreign Office source said, according to the report.
Neither Washington, Tehran nor Islamabad has officially announced the venue or date for the next round of negotiations.
If confirmed, hosting the talks would place Pakistan at the centre of critical international diplomacy to sustain the US-Iran dialogue.