US, Iran Open Doha Talks on Nuclear Deal, Sanctions And Frozen Assets

US and Iran begin indirect technical negotiations in Doha mediated by Qatar
Talks focus on nuclear programme, sanctions relief and frozen Iranian assets
Trump voices hope for "very successful" diplomacy on Truth Social
Discussions test if practical differences can be narrowed before political talks
The United States and Iran launched indirect technical negotiations in Doha on Tuesday. The talks are aimed at resolving key disputes over Tehran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets, marking the latest phase of a renewed diplomatic push mediated by Qatar.
The talks are being conducted through intermediaries rather than face-to-face meetings. Technical experts from both sides are expected to work through detailed proposals that could lay the groundwork for future political negotiations, according to an AFP report.
The discussions follow weeks of diplomatic engagement after renewed tensions over Iran's nuclear activities and security in the Gulf.
Key Issues on Table
The negotiations are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, possible sanctions relief, mechanisms for releasing frozen Iranian funds held overseas and other confidence-building measures between the two sides.
The talks come a day after Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler in Doha.
According to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting reviewed regional developments and efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with Qatar reiterating its commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting diplomatic solutions.
In a separate statement on social media, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussions also covered mediation efforts to reduce regional tensions and promote stability through sustained diplomacy.
Trump Backs Diplomacy
Ahead of the negotiations, US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic note.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he hoped the talks would be "very successful" and expressed confidence that diplomacy could help resolve long-running differences while contributing to regional stability.
The talks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that carries a substantial share of the world's oil exports.
Recent disagreements over maritime security in the waterway prompted fresh diplomatic efforts by regional actors, with Qatar continuing to serve as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.
A Cautious Reset
The Doha meeting marks the latest attempt to revive diplomacy after years of stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.
Relations between Washington and Tehran have remained strained since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement during President Trump's first term and reinstated sweeping sanctions. Iran subsequently expanded its nuclear activities, while multiple attempts to restore the accord failed.
Although the current negotiations are not formally aimed at reviving the 2015 deal, they are expected to test whether both sides can narrow differences on practical issues before moving to higher-level political talks.