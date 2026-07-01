US, Iran Open Doha Talks on Nuclear Deal, Sanctions And Frozen Assets

Sidharth Singh
Sidharth Singh
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
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The US and Iran have begun indirect technical talks in Doha focused on Tehran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and frozen Iranian assets. Mediated by Qatar, the negotiations are seen as a crucial step in determining whether broader political talks can move forward

U.S. Iran peace deal, Strait of Hormuz tankers, Trump Iran memorandum
Strait of Hormuz Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • US and Iran begin indirect technical negotiations in Doha mediated by Qatar

  • Talks focus on nuclear programme, sanctions relief and frozen Iranian assets

  • Trump voices hope for "very successful" diplomacy on Truth Social

  • Discussions test if practical differences can be narrowed before political talks

The United States and Iran launched indirect technical negotiations in Doha on Tuesday. The talks are aimed at resolving key disputes over Tehran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets, marking the latest phase of a renewed diplomatic push mediated by Qatar.

The talks are being conducted through intermediaries rather than face-to-face meetings. Technical experts from both sides are expected to work through detailed proposals that could lay the groundwork for future political negotiations, according to an AFP report.

The discussions follow weeks of diplomatic engagement after renewed tensions over Iran's nuclear activities and security in the Gulf.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif next to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, right, prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, Sunday June 21, 2026. - (Fabrice Coffrini/Keystone via AP)
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Key Issues on Table

The negotiations are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, possible sanctions relief, mechanisms for releasing frozen Iranian funds held overseas and other confidence-building measures between the two sides.

The talks come a day after Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler in Doha.

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According to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting reviewed regional developments and efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with Qatar reiterating its commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting diplomatic solutions.

In a separate statement on social media, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussions also covered mediation efforts to reduce regional tensions and promote stability through sustained diplomacy.

Trump Backs Diplomacy

Ahead of the negotiations, US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic note.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he hoped the talks would be "very successful" and expressed confidence that diplomacy could help resolve long-running differences while contributing to regional stability.

The talks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that carries a substantial share of the world's oil exports.

Recent disagreements over maritime security in the waterway prompted fresh diplomatic efforts by regional actors, with Qatar continuing to serve as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

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A Cautious Reset

The Doha meeting marks the latest attempt to revive diplomacy after years of stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have remained strained since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement during President Trump's first term and reinstated sweeping sanctions. Iran subsequently expanded its nuclear activities, while multiple attempts to restore the accord failed.

Although the current negotiations are not formally aimed at reviving the 2015 deal, they are expected to test whether both sides can narrow differences on practical issues before moving to higher-level political talks.

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