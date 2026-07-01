Outlook Explains | What Does The US Birthright Citizenship Ruling Mean For H-1B And Indian Families?

The US Supreme Court blocked Donald Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship, reaffirming long-standing constitutional protections.
Children born in the US to parents on H-1B and F-1 visas will continue to receive US citizenship at birth.
Trump plans to pursue legislation, but the Court's ruling leaves the current interpretation of birthright citizenship unchanged.
Children born in the United States to parents on temporary visas, including H-1B work visas and F-1 student visas, will continue to be recognised as US citizens after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court held that Trump's executive order violated the US Constitution, preserving the long-standing understanding that, with a few narrow exceptions, citizenship is determined by birth on American soil rather than the immigration status of a child's parents.
The ruling is a significant setback for one of Trump's central immigration policies and comes as a relief for thousands of Indian families living, working and studying in the United States on temporary visas. Had the order taken effect, children born to parents who were in the country unlawfully or were lawfully present on temporary work and student visas could have been denied automatic citizenship. The judgment also reaffirms more than a century of constitutional interpretation while signalling that, although Trump has lost this legal challenge, he intends to continue pursuing the issue through Congress. Here's what the ruling means for H-1B and F-1 visa holders, why it matters for Indian families, and whether Trump still has options to pursue the policy.
What Exactly Did The Supreme Court Rule?
In a 6-3 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts joined fellow conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, along with the Court's three liberal justices, to strike down Trump's executive order. Roberts held that the order violated the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which states that all persons born or naturalised in the United States, and "subject to the jurisdiction thereof", are citizens of the United States.
Trump signed the executive order on his first day back in office as part of a broader crackdown on legal and illegal immigration. It directed federal agencies not to recognise the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither parent was an American citizen or lawful permanent resident, commonly known as a green card holder. Reuters reported that the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's decision blocking the order in a class-action lawsuit brought in New Hampshire by parents and children whose citizenship was threatened.
The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868 after the American Civil War, overturning the Supreme Court's 1857 Dred Scott decision, which had held that people of African descent could never be US citizens. Roberts wrote that the amendment's authors extended the promise of citizenship to every free-born person in the country. "Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights - to freely participate in our political community," he wrote, adding: "We keep that promise today."
Writing for the majority, Roberts also reaffirmed the Court's 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which recognised that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to children born on US soil, including those born to foreign nationals. According to Reuters, that precedent has been understood for 128 years as guaranteeing birthright citizenship. Roberts wrote that the Court saw "no reason to depart from that view today" and said there was "scant evidence" to support the administration's "dramatically revisionist view" of the Citizenship Clause or its argument that the Constitution was intended to limit citizenship only to children of those permanently domiciled in the United States.
While agreeing that Trump's order could not stand, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said it conflicted with a federal law codifying birthright citizenship rather than the 14th Amendment itself. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented, with Thomas arguing that many potential applications of Trump's order were consistent with the Constitution's original public meaning.
Can Children Of H-1B And F-1 Visa Holders Still Become US Citizens?
Yes. Under the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment reaffirmed by the ruling, citizenship generally depends on being born in the United States, not on whether a child's parents are American citizens, permanent residents or temporary visa holders. The only recognised exceptions are narrow ones, such as children born to foreign diplomats or members of an enemy occupying force.
That means children born in the United States to parents on temporary visas, including H-1B work visas and F-1 student visas, continue to receive US citizenship at birth.
According to Reuters, the Trump administration argued that the constitutional phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" excluded children whose parents were in the country illegally or whose presence was lawful but temporary, including university students and work visa holders. It also argued that the long-standing interpretation of birthright citizenship had encouraged "birth tourism", with US Solicitor General D. John Sauer telling the Court that "Eight billion people are one plane ride away from having a child who's a U.S. citizen." Chief Justice Roberts rejected that argument, replying: "Well, it's a new world. It's the same Constitution."
The administration also argued that Wong Kim Ark supported Trump's order because Wong Kim Ark's parents had permanent residence in the United States. The majority rejected that interpretation, with Roberts writing that the Court saw "no reason to depart from that view today."
Ahead of the judgment, Reuters reported that some experts estimated the executive order could have affected the legal status of around 250,000 babies born each year and required millions of families to prove the citizenship status of their newborn children.
Why Indian Families Are Relieved
The ruling removes a major source of uncertainty for Indian families living in the United States on temporary work and student visas. Since the executive order would have applied not only to undocumented immigrants but also to people whose presence in the country was lawful but temporary, it directly raised questions about children born to H-1B professionals and F-1 students.
ACLU National Legal Director Cecillia Wang, who represented the challengers before the Supreme Court: "The court's decision reaffirms a fundamental American promise — if you are born here, you are a citizen." She added, "A president cannot change the Constitution by executive fiat."
Before the ruling, immigration law expert Elora Mukherjee told Reuters that birthright citizenship is distinct from many of the administration's other immigration policies because "Birthright citizenship is core to our identity as a nation," and is "central to how we as a nation for generations have viewed ourselves."
The position differs from India's citizenship framework. As The Indian Express reported, India no longer follows unconditional birthright citizenship. While the Citizenship Act, 1955 initially granted citizenship by birth, Parliament amended the law in 1986 so that at least one parent had to be an Indian citizen. A further amendment in 2003 provided that a child would not automatically become an Indian citizen if one parent was an illegal immigrant.
Did Trump Completely Lose The Battle?
Not entirely. While the Supreme Court ruled against his executive order, Trump has made clear that he wants Congress to pursue legislation restricting birthright citizenship.
Following the ruling, he wrote on Truth Social that the judgment was "too bad for our Country" but argued that "No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary!" He urged lawmakers to "start TODAY" on legislation to end birthright citizenship, saying they would have his "Complete and Total Support!"
The ruling nevertheless marks a significant legal setback. Reuters reported that it was the third time this year that the Supreme Court had struck down a major Trump initiative, following decisions against his global tariffs and his attempt to immediately remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. It also stands out because the Court's conservative majority has otherwise backed several of Trump's immigration measures, including allowing the administration to end certain humanitarian protections, permitting deportations to third countries and allowing other immigration policies to proceed while legal challenges continue.
Can Congress Change Birthright Citizenship Rules?
Trump argues that Congress can legislate to restrict birthright citizenship without amending the Constitution. The majority's ruling, however, held that birthright citizenship remains grounded in the 14th Amendment and in more than a century of constitutional precedent beginning with United States v. Wong Kim Ark. That leaves Trump arguing that legislation is sufficient, while the Court's ruling treats birthright citizenship as a constitutional guarantee under its long-standing interpretation.
The Citizenship Clause has long been interpreted to guarantee citizenship to almost everyone born in the United States, with only narrow exceptions such as children of foreign diplomats or members of an enemy occupying force. As The Indian Express reported, the principle itself is based on the English common law doctrine of jus soli, or the "right of soil", under which citizenship is determined by place of birth rather than the nationality of one's parents.
Trump has indicated that he will continue pressing Congress to change the law. For now, however, the Court's ruling leaves the long-standing constitutional interpretation of birthright citizenship unchanged, meaning children born in the United States—including those born to parents on temporary work and student visas—remain US citizens at birth.
(With inputs from Reuters and Indian Express)