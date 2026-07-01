Outlook Explains | What Does The US Birthright Citizenship Ruling Mean For H-1B And Indian Families?

The ruling is a significant setback for one of Trump's central immigration policies and comes as a relief for thousands of Indian families living, working and studying in the United States on temporary visas. Had the order taken effect, children born to parents who were in the country unlawfully or were lawfully present on temporary work and student visas could have been denied automatic citizenship. The judgment also reaffirms more than a century of constitutional interpretation while signalling that, although Trump has lost this legal challenge, he intends to continue pursuing the issue through Congress. Here's what the ruling means for H-1B and F-1 visa holders, why it matters for Indian families, and whether Trump still has options to pursue the policy.