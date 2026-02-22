Trump Raises Global Tariffs To 15% After Court Blow

Additionally, according to a White House fact sheet, Trump is using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which gives the President the ability to impose tariffs and other unique import restrictions in order to fix certain basic issues with international payments.



Due to the demands of the US economy, certain commodities will not be subject to the temporary import charge, according to the fact sheet.



The products include: pharmaceuticals; certain electronics; passenger cars, some light trucks, some medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, and some aerospace products; natural resources and fertilisers that cannot be grown, mined, or otherwise produced in the United States; certain critical minerals, metals used in currency and bullion, energy, and energy products; and some agricultural products, such as beef, tomatoes, and oranges.