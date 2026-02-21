'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

Party hails US top court verdict striking down Trump’s global tariffs

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress welcomed the Supreme Court of the United States decision quashing Donald Trump’s global tariffs in a 6-3 verdict.

  • The party claimed India could have avoided a “one-sided” trade deal had it waited for the ruling.

  • Leaders sought clarity on concessions announced under the February 6 India-US trade understanding.

Hailing the US Supreme Court decision striking down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, the Congress on Friday said that India could have avoided being cornered into a "one-sided" trade deal if the government had waited just 18 more days.

Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary in charge of communications for Congress, wrote on X, "Hats off to the US Supreme Court for striking down President Trump's entire tariff strategy! Quite an amazing decision given its ideological composition."

"A 6-3 verdict is decisive. The American system of checks and balances still seems to be working," he said.

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs - File Photo; Representative image
US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

BY Outlook News Desk

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded that the government must explain the impact of the judgment on the "deal" that was announced on February 6 between the US and India.

Chidambaram said he had stated that if the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's imposition of tariffs, the result would be that the US and India would revert to the status quo ante before April 2, 2025.

"Meanwhile, the U.S. has extracted several concessions from India without conceding any. What will happen to those concessions? The joint statement announced Zero tariff on many goods that the U.S. will export to India; that India intends to import USD 500 billion worth of goods from the U.S.; that India will not buy Russian oil; that India will address the non-tariff barriers to U.S. goods, and so on," the former finance minister said.

Related Content
Related Content

"What will happen to those promises? An Indian team is now in the U.S. to finalise the text of the Framework Agreement. What will the team do now?" Chidambaram said.

"Haste is the work of the devil," stated Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress media and publicity department. The so-called worldwide tariffs imposed by Donald Trump have been overturned by the US Supreme Court. We might not be forced into this unfair, anti-India trade agreement if India had waited just eighteen days longer. Khera questioned why Modi had made that late-night contact to Washington on February 2.

"Why did India abandon the initial strategy of waiting it out until the U.S Supreme Court's judgment was delivered today? Is it the disclosure by General Manoj Mukund Naravane? Is it the shadow of the Jeffrey Epstein files? Is it the U.S. criminal case involving Gautam Adani? Or is it all of the above?" Khera said.

"Today, the Congress has been redeemed: Narendra Modi is compromised," Khera alleged.

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda.

The 6-3 decision centred on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping reciprocal tariffs Trump levied on nearly every other country.

The majority found that the Constitution very clearly gives the Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

  5. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  4. Plea In Bombay High Court Challenges Muslim Quota Cancellation

  5. Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  4. Indo-US Ties On Firmer Footing As India Joins Pax Silica Global AI Supply Chain

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final