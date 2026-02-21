'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

"Meanwhile, the U.S. has extracted several concessions from India without conceding any. What will happen to those concessions? The joint statement announced Zero tariff on many goods that the U.S. will export to India; that India intends to import USD 500 billion worth of goods from the U.S.; that India will not buy Russian oil; that India will address the non-tariff barriers to U.S. goods, and so on," the former finance minister said.