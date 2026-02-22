India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

India would see its current reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent reduced to 15 per cent instead of 18 per cent

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
US-India trade deal 2026 India Russia oil imports Trump tariffs India
India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course Photo: PTI | Representational
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After the Supreme Court of the United States ruling and Trump's reaction, the proposed 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods may be replaced by a 15% rate instead of 25%.

  • The 15% levy announced by Donald Trump will be over and above existing MFN duties, raising effective import costs.

  • India is studying the implications; Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the bilateral trade deal may be signed in March and implemented in April.

With the US Supreme Court verdict, the proposed 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods in the US market, announced earlier this month, may no longer be relevant.

Following the US Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the legal justification for the higher tariff, India would see its current reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent reduced to 15 per cent instead of 18 per cent, as agreed upon in a joint statement on February 7.

Trump increased the 10 per cent tax he had imposed less than 24 hours after the court ruling to 15 per cent on all trading partners on Saturday. Product-specific most-favored nation (MFN) rates, which are non-discriminatory tariffs imposed by a nation on imports from all WTO members, with the exception of countries with which it has preferential trade agreements, will be added to the 15 per cent tariff rate.

Related Content
Related Content
Donald Trump - AP
Trump Raises Global Tariffs To 15% After Court Blow

BY Outlook News Desk

According to a news report, people said that the 15% plus MFN rate was the new normal following the ruling. The individuals emphasised the "spirit" of the joint statement, saying that a "mutually beneficial" agreement would "ideally" require Washington to either cut the 15% levy or MFN rates so that Indian goods remain competitive vis-à-vis China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

The commerce ministry, issued a statement on Saturday evening: “We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday. President Trump has also addressed a press conference in that regard. Some steps have been announced by the US Administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications.”

After Trump's 15 per cent tariff proclamation, the tariffs on Indian goods will be 10 per cent from the existing 25 per cent. Now Trump has again announced hiking these tariffs to 15 per cent. This levy, if notified, will be over and above the existing MFN or import duties in the US.

For instance, if a product faces a 5 per cent MFN duty, an additional 15 per cent will be imposed, taking the effective duty to 20 per cent.

Earlier, this was 5 plus 25 per cent.

There is no clarity, however, about what the tariff imposed by the US will be on countries, such as India, after the 150-day period.

To finalise the legal text for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, the Indian team is scheduled to meet its counterparts in Washington from February 23-26, 2026.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said the deal may be signed in March and implemented in April.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  2. Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Tilak, Abhishek Under Scrutiny In IND Vs SA; Rain Doubts In Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  2. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  3. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  4. Four Youth Congress Members Sent To Five Day Custody By Delhi Court

  5. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart