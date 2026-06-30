US Supreme Court Deals Blow to Trump, Upholds Birthright Citizenship in Historic Ruling

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's birthright citizenship order in 5-4 ruling
Majority holds 14th Amendment covers children of undocumented and temporary parents
Thomas and Alito dissent sharply, citing "feudal" theory and illegal immigration fears
Kavanaugh says order violates federal statute, but Congress could amend law
In a landmark decision delivered on the final day of its term, the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship, ruling 5-4 that the Constitution guarantees citizenship to virtually all children born on American soil—regardless of their parents' immigration status.
The ruling in Trump v Barbara comes just days before the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, reinforcing a constitutional promise first enshrined in the aftermath of the Civil War. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, affirmed a lower court injunction blocking Trump’s January 2025 executive order, which had directed federal agencies to deny citizenship to children born to parents unlawfully or temporarily present in the country.
The Historical Anchor
At the heart of the case is the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens.” The administration argued that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction” excludes children of undocumented immigrants or temporary visitors. But the majority rejected this view, tracing the clause back to English common law, the infamous Dred Scott decision that denied citizenship to Black Americans, and the Reconstruction Congress that sought to overturn it.
Roberts leaned heavily on the 1898 precedent United States v Wong Kim Ark, which established that children born to permanent resident aliens are citizens. "The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to 'every free-born person in this land,'" Roberts wrote. "We keep that promise today." By grounding citizenship in territory rather than bloodline, the majority effectively shut the door on the administration's effort to rewrite a 150-year-old constitutional understanding.
A Divided Bench
While the majority held firm, the dissenters delivered fierce rebukes. Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, argued that the majority had adopted a "medieval English feudal principle" wholly unsuited to American values. Thomas contended that the clause was never meant to cover temporary visitors, insisting that true citizenship requires both birth and domicile in the United States.
Justice Samuel Alito went further, calling the ruling "one of the most important decisions in the history of the Court." He warned that the decision would serve as a powerful incentive for illegal immigration and "birth tourism," arguing that the Fourteenth Amendment does not mandate the results the Court now imposes. "If the Fourteenth Amendment required these results, the country would have to live with them," Alito wrote. "But the Fourteenth Amendment does not include the rule the Court now imposes."
The Middle Path and What Comes Next
Providing a crucial nuance, Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in the judgment but dissented in part. He agreed that the executive order overstepped—not because it violates the Constitution, but because it contravenes existing federal statute (8 US.C §1401(a)). He noted that Congress, not the president, holds the power to rewrite these rules, and suggested that a future legislative amendment to create exceptions could pass constitutional muster—if lawmakers choose to act.
The Bigger Picture
The ruling caps a turbulent term defined by battles over presidential power and executive authority. By siding with the historical interpretation of the Reconstruction-era amendment, the Court has ensured that the longstanding practice of birthright citizenship remains intact—protecting an estimated hundreds of thousands of births annually from bureaucratic uncertainty.
As the country prepares to mark 250 years of independence, the decision serves as a stark reminder of the ideological fault lines that still define American identity. The fight over who gets to be an American, it seems, is far from over.