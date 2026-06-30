US Supreme Court Deals Blow to Trump, Upholds Birthright Citizenship in Historic Ruling

Justice Samuel Alito went further, calling the ruling "one of the most important decisions in the history of the Court." He warned that the decision would serve as a powerful incentive for illegal immigration and "birth tourism," arguing that the Fourteenth Amendment does not mandate the results the Court now imposes. "If the Fourteenth Amendment required these results, the country would have to live with them," Alito wrote. "But the Fourteenth Amendment does not include the rule the Court now imposes."