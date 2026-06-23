The New Price Of The American Dream: Why US Citizenship Could Cost Much More

The Trump administration has proposed raising US citizenship application fees by about 75–80%
Green card holders, especially low-income families, seniors, and refugees, could be most affected
The proposal is not yet final and must undergo a public comment and approval process before taking effect
What Is Trump Proposing?
The administration of US President Donald Trump is proposing a significant increase in the cost of becoming an American citizen, a move that could make the naturalisation process substantially more expensive for millions of immigrants. The proposal is part of a broader immigration and budget package aimed at increasing revenues from immigration-related services while reducing reliance on taxpayer funding.
According to the proposal released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday, the fee for filing a paper-based citizenship application would increase from $760 to $1,330, a $570 increase (75 per cent).
For applicants filing online, the fee would climb from $710 to $1,280, an increase of $570 or roughly 80 per cent.
Similarly, the proposal is also seeking to raise the cost of requesting reconsideration of a denied citizenship application. That fee would increase from $830 to $1,475, representing a jump of $645.
How Much More Will Citizenship Cost?
According to this new proposal, which is still subject to the federal rulemaking process and will undergo a 60-day public comment period before any final decision is made but if it gets approved, it would push the overall cost of naturalisation to levels not previously seen.
In addition to the application fee itself, many applicants already spend money on legal assistance, language classes, document preparation, and travel related to the citizenship process. Immigration advocates warn that a higher government fee could place citizenship out of reach for some eligible permanent residents.
The exact amount would depend on the final version of the legislation and any accompanying regulations issued by federal agencies.
Who Will Be Affected?
The proposal would primarily affect lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders, who are eligible to apply for citizenship. Millions of immigrants living and working in the United States eventually seek naturalisation to gain voting rights, stronger legal protections, and easier access to government benefits.
Families with limited incomes could be among the hardest hit. Community organisations that assist immigrants have expressed concerns that higher fees may discourage eligible residents from applying, particularly seniors, refugees, and individuals working in lower-paying sectors.
Immigration attorneys also expect the changes to affect future applicants more than those who have already submitted their paperwork before any new rules come into force.
Why Is The US Raising The Fee?
The administration argues that immigration services should be funded largely through user fees rather than taxpayer contributions. Officials contend that rising operational costs, growing application backlogs, and increased demands on the immigration system require additional revenue.
Supporters of the proposal say higher fees could help strengthen the financial position of agencies responsible for processing immigration benefits. They also argue that the changes are consistent with a broader effort to tighten immigration policies and ensure that applicants contribute more toward the administrative costs of the system.
Opponents, however, view the move as another obstacle in the legal immigration process, warning that it could reduce naturalisation rates and slow the integration of immigrants into American civic life.
When Will The New Rules Take Effect?
The proposed fee increases are not yet in force. They must first pass through the legislative and regulatory process before becoming effective. If approved, federal agencies would likely publish implementation timelines and guidance for applicants.
For now, individuals planning to apply for US citizenship are closely monitoring developments, as the final decision could significantly change the cost of achieving one of the most sought-after goals for immigrants: becoming an American citizen.