Punjab Congress Crisis Deepens: Is The Party Heading For Another 2021 Collapse?

The arrangement was intended to balance competing ambitions. Instead, it has exposed the divisions that the Congress hoped to contain. Channi’s supporters have publicly demanded a change in the state leadership and have objected to Warring continuing as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Some leaders from the Channi camp have stayed away from meetings called by the party’s Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, signalling that the dispute is no longer confined to closed-door discussions.