MeitY has reportedly sought an explanation from Meta over Instagram advertisements allegedly linked to child sexual abuse material
Meta says it removed 36 million pieces of child exploitation content globally and disabled around 1.6 lakh accounts in India in the first half of 2026
Legal experts say paid advertisements may face greater scrutiny than ordinary user posts because platforms review, approve and distribute them
Days after the Indian government sought an explanation over reports that advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material appeared on Instagram, Meta has outlined the measures it says it is using to detect and remove child exploitation content across its platforms.
In a blog post published on July 7, Meta described child exploitation as a “horrific crime” and said it was investing in artificial intelligence, human review teams, law enforcement coordination and partnerships with child safety organisations. The response comes amid growing questions over how allegedly abusive advertisements were allowed through Instagram’s advertising systems in the first place.
The investigation
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has reportedly issued a notice to Meta after reports that Instagram carried advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as CSAM.
The government has sought an explanation from the company and directed it to remove such material immediately. The notice has placed Meta’s ad approval process under particular scrutiny, since paid advertisements do not function in the same way as ordinary posts uploaded by users.
The issue has also revived a wider debate around the responsibilities of large technology platforms when harmful content is not merely hosted but is distributed through systems that generate revenue for the company.
Meta’s advertising system
Meta says advertisements are reviewed through automated tools, with some ads also examined by human reviewers before they are approved. The company says these systems are designed to identify policy violations, including attempts to promote or profit from child sexual exploitation.
But the reported appearance of such advertisements raises questions about whether those safeguards were adequate and whether Meta’s systems failed to identify coded language, misleading images or other tactics used by bad actors.
“Advertisements typically undergo platform-controlled review and approval processes before publication. While this does not automatically make Meta the creator or publisher of the content, the existence of such review mechanisms could be relevant in assessing the platform’s role in its dissemination,” Namita Viswanath, Partner at CMS INDUSLAW told Outlook India.
She said the focus is likely to be on whether Meta’s role in approving and distributing the advertisements warrants a higher degree of accountability than that applicable to a platform that merely hosts third-party content.
What did the investigation reveal?
The reports that triggered the government notice have put the spotlight on a serious gap between Meta’s stated child safety standards and the alleged material that reached Instagram users through paid promotions.
The episode also underlines the challenge posed by criminal networks that use coded terms, deceptive links and constantly changing accounts to evade moderation systems.
What did Meta say?
Meta said it follows a zero-tolerance approach towards child exploitation and uses AI tools to identify known CSAM, grooming behaviour and suspicious accounts. It also relies on hash-matching technology to detect previously identified abusive images and videos, while machine learning systems flag new or unseen material for review.
The company said it removed about four million accounts and 36 million pieces of content linked to child exploitation globally in the first half of 2026. In India, it said it disabled around 1.6 lakh accounts for violating child safety policies during the same period.
Meta also said it shares signals about offending accounts with other technology companies and reports relevant cases to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which works with law enforcement agencies worldwide.
Why did the government issue a notice?
The government’s intervention reflects the gravity of allegations involving child sexual abuse material. Indian authorities have increasingly pressed social media companies to respond quickly to illegal content, especially when it concerns children, public safety or national security.
The notice is likely to seek clarity on how the advertisements passed Meta’s review systems, what action was taken after they were identified, and what safeguards will be introduced to prevent a recurrence.
What are India’s IT Rules?
India’s Information Technology Rules require intermediaries to observe due diligence, publish rules for users and act on certain unlawful content after receiving valid legal orders or notices.
For significant social media intermediaries, the rules impose additional obligations, including compliance officers, grievance mechanisms and enhanced due diligence requirements. Platforms are also expected to cooperate with law enforcement agencies where legally required.
CSAM is prohibited under Indian law, and platforms can face serious consequences if they fail to comply with legal directions or due diligence obligations.
Can Meta be penalised?
Whether Meta faces penalties will depend on the findings of the government’s assessment and whether authorities conclude that the company failed to meet its legal obligations.
Potential action could include directions to remove content, strengthen internal systems, provide information to investigators or comply with further regulatory requirements.
Safe harbour
Section 79 of the Information Technology Act provides intermediaries with safe-harbour protection for third-party content, subject to compliance with due diligence requirements and other conditions.
Viswanath said the protection was primarily conceived in the context of user-generated content hosted by intermediaries, while its application to platform-operated advertising systems remains a developing legal question.
“In the case of paid advertisements, the key consideration is likely to be the extent of the platform’s involvement in reviewing, approving and distributing the content,” she said. “Whether such involvement has any bearing on the availability of safe harbour would depend on the specific facts and the outcome of any regulatory assessment.”
Global pressure on Meta
Meta is already facing international pressure over the safety of children and teenagers on its platforms. Governments, regulators and child protection groups in several countries have questioned whether social media companies are doing enough to prevent grooming, sexual exploitation and harmful recommendation patterns.
The India episode could add to those concerns, particularly because it involves alleged abusive material appearing through a paid advertising channel.
Lessons for digital platforms
The case shows why content moderation cannot be treated only as a problem of user uploads. Advertising systems, recommendation tools and automated targeting mechanisms can all amplify harmful content if safeguards fail.
For Meta and other major platforms, the challenge will be to show that child safety systems work not only after harmful content is reported, but before it is approved, promoted and seen by users.