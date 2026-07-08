Jasmine Paolini Vs Alexandra Eala, Wimbledon 2026: Filipina Star's Dream Run Ends As 13th Seed Enters Quarter-Finals
Alexandra Eala's fairytale run at Wimbledon 2026 comes to an end with a fourth-round defeat by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini. With this win, the 13th Seed booked a place in the quarterfinals, while the Filipina star earned the crowd's respect and adulation as she is the first player from the Philippines to reach this far in Wimbledon. In a match observed by tennis legend Roger Federer from the court and F1 star Kim Antonelli, Eala made Paolini stretch far to get past her. The 21-year-old had a hard time with her serves early on, allowing the Italian to clinch the first set. Eala gave a firm response to win the second set. The deciding set, too, was evenly contested until back-to-back errors at 3-4 handed Paolini the important break.
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