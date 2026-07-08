Jasmine Paolini Vs Alexandra Eala, Wimbledon 2026: Filipina Star's Dream Run Ends As 13th Seed Enters Quarter-Finals

Alexandra Eala's fairytale run at Wimbledon 2026 comes to an end with a fourth-round defeat by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini. With this win, the 13th Seed booked a place in the quarterfinals, while the Filipina star earned the crowd's respect and adulation as she is the first player from the Philippines to reach this far in Wimbledon. In a match observed by tennis legend Roger Federer from the court and F1 star Kim Antonelli, Eala made Paolini stretch far to get past her. The 21-year-old had a hard time with her serves early on, allowing the Italian to clinch the first set. Eala gave a firm response to win the second set. The deciding set, too, was evenly contested until back-to-back errors at 3-4 handed Paolini the important break.

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Alexandra Eala vs Jasmine Paolini wimbledon tennis highlights
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates winning the women's singles fourth round match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexandra Eala vs Jasmine Paolini wimbledon tennis 2026
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines blows kisses to the crowd after losing the women's singles fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini wimbledon tennis 2026
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates winning the women's singles fourth round match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexandra Eala wimbledon tennis 2026
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexandra Eala vs Jasmine Paolini wimbledon tennis highlights -Roger Federer of Switzerland
Former tennis player Roger Federer of Switzerland sits in the Royal Box on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini wimbledon tennis 2026 photos
Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexandra Eala wimbledon tennis 2026 photos
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts afgter falling over during the women's singles fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini wimbledon 2026 pictures
Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jasmine Paolini wimbledon tennis vs Alexandra Eala
Jasmine Paolini of Italy bites her racket during the women's singles fourth round match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexandra Eala wimbledon vs Jasmine paolini
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts during the women's singles fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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