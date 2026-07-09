Diljit Dosanjh Dodges US Citizenship Question With Hilarious Green Card Joke

Diljit Dosanjh jokes about Green Card during Instagram Live

During the live session, a fan suggested that Diljit Dosanjh should apply for a US Green Card. In response, the singer joked that he would simply take a card and colour it green. It was further remarked by Diljit that he would not say anything because people would turn it into a news story. He added that he wished everyone could travel freely without visas and hoped the world would one day become more open.