Diljit Dosanjh Dodges US Citizenship Question With Hilarious Green Card Joke

Diljit Dosanjh avoided answering US citizenship speculation with a humorous Green Card remark.
The Singer said visa-free travel worldwide would be ideal during an Instagram Live interaction.
US citizenship rumours continue after a 2022 report remained publicly unconfirmed by Diljit.
Diljit Dosanjh's US citizenship discussion has once again gained attention after the actor-singer responded with humour when asked about getting a Green Card during an Instagram Live session. Diljit, who was speaking primarily about the removal of his film Satluj from an OTT platform in India, avoided directly addressing long-standing speculation about his reported American citizenship, choosing instead to make light of the question.
Diljit Dosanjh jokes about Green Card during Instagram Live
During the live session, a fan suggested that Diljit Dosanjh should apply for a US Green Card. In response, the singer joked that he would simply take a card and colour it green. It was further remarked by Diljit that he would not say anything because people would turn it into a news story. He added that he wished everyone could travel freely without visas and hoped the world would one day become more open.
In another interaction, a fan playfully suggested that Diljit should ask US President Donald Trump to help everyone obtain American citizenship. Laughing off the idea, the singer said that he was only an artiste and could not ask a president to resolve citizenship matters. He also revealed that although Trump's daughter follows him on social media, he has never spoken to her or asked anyone for favours.
Why the US citizenship speculation continues
The renewed discussion comes months after The Indian Express reported that Diljit had acquired US citizenship in 2022 and had been travelling on an American passport since then. The report also claimed that his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a US citizen. Diljit has neither publicly confirmed nor denied those claims.
The live session was held mainly to discuss Satluj, which was removed from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release after years of certification challenges. The film tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and the fight against alleged extrajudicial killings in Punjab.