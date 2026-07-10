SAG-AFTRA Meta AI Warning Urges Instagram Users To Protect Their Likeness Before It's Too Late

Meta responds to privacy concernsSAG-AFTRA urged Instagram users to opt out of Meta's Muse Image feature immediately.
CAA demanded stronger AI safeguards protecting creators' names, voices and digital likenesses.
Meta says public users can disable the feature through account settings in minutes.
The SAG-AFTRA Meta AI warning has put fresh attention on concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and digital identity. The actors' union is urging its members, along with all Instagram users, to opt out of Meta's new Muse Image feature, warning that public photos could be used to generate AI images without explicit consent. The advisory comes amid growing debate over who controls an individual's likeness in the age of generative AI.
SAG-AFTRA urges members to opt out of Meta AI
In a statement shared by the union, it was recommended that users explore Instagram's settings and disable access to the new AI image generation tool. The union said Meta's feature allows public Instagram images to be used in AI-generated content without seeking direct permission, adding that users should take steps to protect their likeness.
The warning follows similar concerns raised by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which called on Meta to introduce stronger safeguards for creators. It was argued by the agency that names, voices, images and creative work should never be used by AI systems without clear and documented consent. CAA also said artists should retain control over how their likeness is used and have the ability to restrict or remove unauthorised AI content.
Meta responds to privacy concerns
Meta has defended the Muse Image feature, saying it includes built-in safety measures. According to the company, private Instagram accounts and users under the age of 18 are automatically excluded, while adults with public accounts can opt out through their account settings. Meta also stated that action would be taken against content that violates its Community Standards.
The debate arrives as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the entertainment industry. Questions around consent, copyright and ownership of digital identities remain central to discussions between technology companies, creators and industry organisations.