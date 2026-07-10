Jana Nayagan: CM Vijay's Film Gets Censored With 12 Major Cuts

CBFC has cleared CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan with an 'A' rating after a seven-month delay.
The regulatory body mandated 12 major modifications, including the removal of references to Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
National symbols like the Indian flag and a DC office insignia were ordered to be modified or removed from the visuals.
Jana Nayagan censor report: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan with an 'A' rating. The censor board mandated 12 modifications and cuts before clearing the much-delayed film.
Ahimsa Entertainment, which is handling the UK and European theatrical distribution for the Vijay-starrer, has informed that the film received its certification with the caption "One Last Time".
What are the cuts in Jana Nayagan
The CBFC asked for specific visual and dialogue changes. It has ordered the modification of visuals showing Dr. Ambedkar on a book cover.
The certification process also targeted political references. The board removed dialogues mentioning Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and instructed makers to replace the phrase "Ambedkar sattam" with "TVK sattam".
National and institutional symbols also came under scrutiny. The board asked to delete a shot showing the Indian national flag falling to the ground. It also ordered the removal and replacement of a visual depicting a DC office insignia rolling down.
The CBFC Chairperson previously referred Jana Nayagan to a Revising Committee. This followed a complaint alleging the movie contained "religious sentiments and the armed forces in an objectionable manner".
Religious and dialogue cuts
The regulatory body instructed the makers to mute specific religious terms, including the words "Bhagavatham" and "Ranganathar". The board also ordered the muting of several expletives.
The board directed the complete removal of the word "OM" across the runtime. The phrase "New India" must also be removed during the explanation of Operation Meluha.
It also ordered the muting or replacement of a dialogue referencing Saddam's hanging: "Thookula thudikiratha...avanae mediala leak panni".
The board further ordered the muting of the line "Ponnoda...kuduthu vachirukkanum, Udambu erukkunnu" and the phrase "India en kalla vizha vaikaren".
Graphic visuals and specific names were also asked to be altered. Visuals depicting a child being burnt were also asked to be deleted and replaced. It ordered the muting of the word "Siluvaila" and mandated the replacement of the name "Sheela Rani" throughout the film.
Jana Nayagan release date
Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.
KVN Productions has backed the project. It is slated to hit the screens on July 24, 2026.