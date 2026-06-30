US Supreme Court Hands Trump Historic Victory on Presidential Power, With One Crucial Exception

The case arose after Trump fired the FTC's two Democratic appointees, Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, shortly after beginning his second term in January 2025. He did not cite any cause under the statute, instead telling them their "continued service on the FTC [was] inconsistent with [his] Administration's priorities." Slaughter sued, and a federal district court ruled in her favour, citing the 1935 precedent. The Supreme Court reversed that ruling, effectively wiping out protections that had shielded independent agencies from presidential interference for nearly a century.