The 90-Year-Old Law Trump Just Overturned And Why It Changes American Democracy

US Supreme Court strikes down a 90-year-old law (Humphrey’s Executor) that protected independent agency heads from presidential firing
Gives the president direct power to remove leaders of major regulatory bodies
Promotes democratic accountability according to supporters, but critics warn it centralizes too much power in the White House
The US Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling that significantly strengthens presidential authority over independent federal agencies, marking one of the most consequential shifts in the balance of executive power in decades. The decision effectively overturns the nearly 90-year-old legal principle established in Humphrey's Executor v. United States, a case that had long protected the independence of several federal regulators from direct presidential control.
The ruling is expected to reshape how future presidents interact with agencies responsible for regulating elections, financial markets, labour rights and consumer protection. Supporters argue it restores democratic accountability by making executive agencies answerable to the elected president. Critics, however, warn that it weakens institutional checks and could fundamentally alter the constitutional balance between the executive branch and independent regulators.
What Was Humphrey's Executor And Why Did It Matter?
The Supreme Court's 1935 decision in Humphrey's Executor v. United States arose after President Franklin D. Roosevelt removed Federal Trade Commissioner William Humphrey before the end of his term. The Court ruled that Congress could legally limit the president's authority to dismiss officials serving in independent regulatory agencies except for specific reasons such as neglect of duty or misconduct.
For nearly nine decades, the ruling became a cornerstone of American administrative law. It ensured that agencies performing regulatory or quasi-judicial functions remained insulated from political pressure, allowing them to make decisions based on law and expertise rather than presidential preferences.
The precedent shaped the structure of numerous independent commissions, helping preserve continuity in governance across changes in presidential administrations.
Which Powers Has The US Supreme Court Given The President?
The latest ruling significantly expands presidential authority by allowing greater control over officials leading independent agencies. The Court held that agencies exercising executive authority should remain accountable to the president, who bears constitutional responsibility for enforcing federal laws.
The judgment reflects the unitary executive theory, which argues that executive power under the US Constitution is vested solely in the president. Under this interpretation, restrictions on the president's ability to remove agency leaders interfere with executive authority.
Legal experts believe the decision gives presidents greater influence over policy implementation by enabling them to replace agency heads who oppose their agenda.
What Are Independent Federal Agencies?
Independent federal agencies are government bodies created by Congress to regulate specialised sectors while operating at a degree of distance from day-to-day political control. Many are led by bipartisan commissions with fixed terms, ensuring that no single president can immediately reshape their leadership.
Examples include the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Labor Relations Board. These agencies oversee competition, communications, financial markets, workplace rights and other critical areas affecting everyday Americans.
Their independence has traditionally been viewed as essential for maintaining regulatory stability and preventing abrupt policy shifts driven by electoral politics.
Why Critics Say This Expands Executive Power
Opponents of the ruling argue that reducing protections for independent regulators weakens institutional safeguards designed to prevent excessive concentration of power within the presidency. They fear agency decisions could increasingly reflect political priorities instead of objective legal or technical considerations.
Constitutional scholars have also warned that the judgment may undermine Congress's authority to design independent institutions capable of checking executive influence.
Could Future Presidents Become Even More Powerful?
The ruling is likely to have consequences beyond the current administration. Future presidents from both major parties could exercise broader authority over independent agencies, making it easier to implement policy changes immediately after taking office.
Supporters believe this creates clearer democratic accountability because voters can directly reward or punish presidents for agency performance. Critics counter that it accelerates the expansion of presidential power and could erode the system of checks and balances that has defined American constitutional governance for generations.