Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate Arrested in US As UK Files 38 New Charges

The court found that the decision taken by the prosecutor was "coherent and rational," noting that it was made by an experienced Specialist Prosecutor who had met the complainants and formed her own view about their vulnerability and the likely effect on them if their identities were publicly disclosed. The judge also noted that the claimants' "security-backed undertakings" were rejected both because there was no obvious legal mechanism to administer and secure payment of the sums offered as security and because the arrangements being offered "do not mitigate the risk of harm to the victims."