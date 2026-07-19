Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate Arrested in US As UK Files 38 New Charges

Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in US on 38 new charges from UK authorities
Total charges now 59, including rape, trafficking and indecent images of a child
Alleged victims rise to seven; brothers deny wrongdoing, face extradition proceedings
Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in the United States after British authorities issued 38 new charges against the brothers, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, bringing the total number of charges they face to 59, as per Reuters.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was bringing the further charges against Andrew, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, after identifying four additional victims, bringing the total number of alleged victims in the case to seven. The Tates face charges in Britain relating to alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017.
Andrew Tate has been charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography, according to CPS. Tristan Tate has been charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.
The brothers were arrested by the US Marshals Service in the United States on July 18, according to the CPS. Following their arrest, prosecutors will be seeking extradition in relation to the original 21 charges and the further charges, the CPS said.
CPS Decision And Extradition Context
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said in a statement: "We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child. These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven."
The brothers, who have dual US and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing.
Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas, lead for Britain's Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said the total number of charges against them stood at 59. "I want to make it clear there is no place for male violence against women and girls in our society and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to her," Thomas told reporters.
Previous Legal Challenges And Judicial Review
The arrests mark a new chapter in the widening legal troubles for the brothers, who face criminal proceedings in Romania, where authorities have been investigating them since December 2022. Britain has sought their extradition from Romania since January 2024.
In a separate legal challenge, the brothers brought judicial review proceedings against the Crown Prosecution Service over its decision not to reveal to them until they return to the UK the identities of the women who have made allegations against them. In a judgment delivered on June 26, 2026, Mr Justice Chamberlain refused them permission to apply for judicial review.
The court found that the decision taken by the prosecutor was "coherent and rational," noting that it was made by an experienced Specialist Prosecutor who had met the complainants and formed her own view about their vulnerability and the likely effect on them if their identities were publicly disclosed. The judge also noted that the claimants' "security-backed undertakings" were rejected both because there was no obvious legal mechanism to administer and secure payment of the sums offered as security and because the arrangements being offered "do not mitigate the risk of harm to the victims."
Regarding Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the court found that the claimants had been given some particulars of the case against them, that they would be provided with the identities of the complainants if and when they are prosecuted in this jurisdiction, and that it was not clear that the late provision of the identities of the complainants would hamper their ability to gather and present evidence.