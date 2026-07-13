Rohit Chandel Arrest: Sairaab Co-Star Madirakshi Urges People Not To Judge Too Soon

Madirakshi Mundle urged people to hear both sides before forming opinions.
Rohit Chandel faces POCSO and BNS charges following a minor's complaint.
Sairaab shooting continues as police investigation into allegations remains underway.
Rohit Chandel's arrest in an alleged stalking and assault case involving a 16-year-old girl has triggered widespread reactions across the television industry. As the investigation continues, the actor's Sairaab co-star Madirakshi Mundle has appealed to the public not to rush to judgment, saying every case deserves to be heard from all sides before conclusions are drawn.
Madirakshi Mundle reacts to Rohit Chandel's arrest
Speaking to Bombay Times, Madirakshi revealed that she had only recently learnt about the development. It was said by the actor that the ongoing shoot of Sairaab would not be immediately affected because the current storyline focuses on her character's family.
She added that it was important for people and the media to consider every perspective before forming opinions. It was further stated that only one version of events was currently in the public domain and that both sides should be heard before any conclusions are reached.
Earlier, fellow Sairaab actor Kishori Shahane also reacted to the controversy. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, it was said that filming had continued smoothly despite Rohit's absence. Kishori admitted she initially believed the reports were linked to the show's storyline because bhartcurrently features a similar plot involving allegations against Rohit's on-screen character, Ishaan. She later realised the reports concerned a real case.
What are the allegations against Rohit Chandel?
According to the police complaint, the 29-year-old actor allegedly contacted a 16-year-old girl repeatedly using his personal phone number and several other mobile numbers despite her objections. The minor further alleged that on July 5, Rohit confronted her near her residential building, chased her, verbally abused her and physically assaulted her.
Mumbai Police have confirmed that the two knew each other. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Rohit was arrested from his residence and later produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody while the investigation continues.