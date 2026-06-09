Allahabad HC Slams Delay in Minor Rape Victim's Abortion Case

Slamming the delay on the part of authorities, the high court said, "The Supreme Court has delivered a series of judgments on the subject and the high courts have repeatedly issued directions for the timely constitution of Medical Boards and for taking necessary steps in the best interests of victims." "Despite such judicial pronouncements, the material on record demonstrates a persistent failure on the part of the state machinery to effectively implement the provisions enacted by Parliament, the directions issued by constitutional courts and the notifications issued by the State Government from time to time," the court said.