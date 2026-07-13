Allahabad HC Refuses to Quash Forgery Case Against Tenant in Property Dispute With IAS Officer

The court rejected this contention. "It is also submitted…that the first informant is an IAS Officer and his wife is an IPS Officer, both in the Madhya Pradesh cadre; therefore, under their pressure, the investigating officer has filed the charge-sheet without proper investigation and therefore, the entire proceeding is liable to be quashed. Whether the first informant or his wife has put any pressure upon the investigating officer, and if not, and what is its effect, is a matter of appreciation of evidence which is not permissible in this proceeding," the court ruled on July 3.