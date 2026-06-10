Allahabad HC Orders Two Lakh Compensation For Prayagraj Man Over Illegal Police Custody

"This is a shocking state of affairs in the Commissionerate, Prayagraj. The Commissioner of Police has been given the powers of a magistrate, which are being misused to the hilt. This court has considered a similar situation in a case pertaining to the Commissionerate, Ghaziabad, (Chander Pal Singh and another Vs. State of UP) where the misuse of powers by the Commissioner of Police was also brought to the notice of the Court," the court said.