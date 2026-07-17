Azad Slams UP Government Over Jauhar University Demolition, Calls it Height of Communal Politics

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad strongly criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.
The Rampur Development Authority ordered the demolition under the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, claiming the structures were built without approved plans.
Azad argued that carrying out the demolition before a final judicial decision would constitute contempt of the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly rebuked bulldozer actions.
Nagina MP and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday condemned the Uttar Pradesh government over plans to raze parts of Rampur's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) recently directed the flattening of 38 campus structures. Civic officials stated the university built these properties without sanctioned blueprints, violating Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.
"The order for bulldozer action against Jauhar University is the height of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's communal politics. The most worrying aspect is that even after repeated rebukes from the honourable Supreme Court on 'bulldozer actions,' the Uttar Pradesh government is not desisting from such measures," Azad said in a post on X.
Demolition and Rights
A local body directive cannot substitute a court ruling, Azad said. He added that the institution must have the opportunity to use every available legal avenue before any structures are pulled down.
"If the university disagrees with this order, it has every right to present its case in a competent court and seek justice. In such a scenario, any demolition action before the final judicial decision would amount to contempt of the honourable Supreme Court," Azad said.
The Nagina MP demanded that the state administration immediately halt the planned demolition. He added that the government must allow the university to pursue all legal remedies and respect the final ruling of the judiciary.
Double Standards Alleged
Azad alleged that the state government is applying double standards by targeting an established university while ignoring actual fake institutions. He referenced University Grants Commission (UGC) listed fake universities in Aligarh, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Lucknow that have not faced similar bulldozer actions.
As of February 2026, the UGC list of fake universities in these locations includes Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University in Aligarh, Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith in Prayagraj, Mahamaya Technical University in the Noida suburb of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow, times now reported. These four unauthorised entities lack the legal authority to grant valid academic degrees.
History and Disputes
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan championed the creation of the university as a major initiative and the state assembly passed a law to set up the institution in 2006.
The institution has faced multiple court battles over accusations of grabbing land and breaching lease agreements. Consequently, the state administration took back control of major portions of the campus.
Khan and his family resigned from the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust earlier this year. The Samajwadi Party leader previously held the positions of chancellor and lifetime president of the governing body.