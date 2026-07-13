EU Plans Age-Based Social Media Curbs For Children, Eyes Stricter Online Safety Rules

The European Commission is preparing legislation to introduce age-based access to social media, with children under 13 allowed only supervised and limited use.
The move follows similar efforts globally, including Australia's under-16 social media ban.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Australia's approach, signalling India may consider comparable restrictions.
The European Union is preparing to introduce age-based restrictions on children's access to social media across its 27 member states, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday backing proposals that would impose some of the bloc's toughest safeguards against online harms.
Speaking in Brussels, von der Leyen unveiled recommendations by two independent experts calling for a tiered system of social media access based on age. Under the proposal, children under 13 would only be allowed to use social media for limited periods under the supervision of parents, caregivers or teachers, with restrictions gradually eased as teenagers grow older.
"It is clear we need age-appropriate restrictions to platforms," von der Leyen told reporters.
"The question is no longer if children face risks online, but what can we do to give children a safer start online," she said.
Von der Leyen said the European Commission was likely to adopt the experts' recommendations and would present a legislative proposal after the summer, with an announcement expected during her State of the Union address in September.
She said the measures would primarily target social media platforms and other online services designed with addictive features or content unsuitable for children.
"We first need to consider the type of platforms that are harmful to our children. The evidence shows that this is mainly social media platforms, but also other providers with age-inappropriate and addictive features. So think of it as social media plus," she said.
"And when we have this clearly defined category, I believe we need to consider phased and gradual access for different age ranges," she added.
The proposal comes as governments around the world tighten regulation of children's use of social media. Australia, Britain, China, India and the United States have either imposed restrictions or are considering similar measures, largely affecting platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
Australia became the first country to implement a nationwide social media ban for children when legislation took effect on December 10, 2025. The law prohibits users under 16 from accessing major platforms including TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads. New accounts are barred and existing accounts belonging to under-16 users have been deactivated.
The Australian government said the law was intended to reduce the harmful effects of social media platforms' "design features that encourage [young people] to spend more time on screens, while also serving up content that can harm their health and wellbeing".
A government-commissioned study published in 2025 found that 96% of children aged 10 to 15 used social media, with seven in 10 reporting exposure to harmful content, including misogynistic and violent material as well as posts promoting eating disorders and suicide. One in seven children also reported experiencing grooming-type behaviour from adults or older children, while more than half said they had been victims of cyberbullying.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9 praised Australia's legislation, signalling that the Union government may be considering similar restrictions.
"I have followed you closely, and the way you have legislated and worked to protect society in IT and social media is inspiring the world," Modi told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his bilateral visit to Australia.
At the state level, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have already announced restrictions on children's use of social media, with Karnataka proposing a ban for those under 16 and Andhra Pradesh for children under 13.
(inputs from Reuters and BBC)