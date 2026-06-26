Social Media Age Limits Explained: How Different Countries Regulate Children Online

India debates age-based limits as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh introduces state-level bans.
Australia leads a global push towards stricter social media age restrictions for minors.
Governments are shifting responsibility to platforms through stronger age verification and accountability.
Governments across the world are tightening rules on children's access to social media amid growing concerns over mental health, online safety, cyberbullying and excessive screen time.
Australia has become the first country to ban social media for users under 16, while France, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE and several European countries have introduced or proposed similar restrictions.
In India, discussions around introducing age-based limits have also gathered pace. Although no nationwide ban has been announced, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have proposed state-level restrictions for minors, adding momentum to the national debate.
What Is The Minimum Age For Major Social Media Platforms?
Most major social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, X and YouTube, require users to be at least 13 years old under their terms of service. These age limits stem largely from US child privacy laws and are enforced by the platforms themselves rather than by governments.
However, these restrictions have not prevented minors from accessing social media. Many countries now believe that self-declared age checks are insufficient and are requiring platforms to take greater responsibility for preventing underage users from creating or maintaining accounts.
Which Countries Have Introduced Restrictions?
Australia has introduced one of the world's strictest social media laws by banning users under 16 from holding accounts. Authorities have presented the ban as a child-safety measure, citing concerns over misinformation, cyberbullying and body-image pressures. While supporters say it holds platforms more accountable, critics argue that age-verification checks can be easily circumvented.
Under Australia's law, social media platforms bear the legal and financial responsibility for keeping children under 16 off their services. Companies that fail to comply face penalties of up to A$49.5 million.
France has approved legislation to restrict social media access for children under 15, while the UAE has set the minimum age at 15. Indonesia and Malaysia have also introduced age-based restrictions, and countries including Spain, Norway, Denmark, Greece and Poland are considering similar laws.
Does India Have Any Age Restrictions On Social Media?
India does not currently have a legal minimum age for using social media platforms. However, the moves by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reignited the debate over whether India should introduce age-based restrictions for minors.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the government is in discussions with major social media companies on age-based access limits.
"We are in conversation regarding deepfakes, regarding age-based restrictions with the various social media platforms, and what is the right way to go," the minister said during a briefing at the India AI Impact Summit in February this year.
At present, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, requires companies to obtain verifiable parental consent before processing the personal data of users below 18 years of age. However, the law does not prohibit children or teenagers from using social media.
Can India Legally Ban Social Medai Platforms?
Yes. Parliament has the power to enact legislation restricting access to social media platforms if it considers such measures necessary to protect children.
India's data protection framework already requires technology companies offering services to users under 18 to obtain verifiable parental consent. It also prohibits behavioural tracking and targeted advertising directed at children. This means India already has a legal framework governing children's online data, which could serve as the basis for stricter access regulations if Parliament chooses to introduce them.
Why Are Governments Targeting Social Media Companies?
The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlighted growing concerns over "digital addiction" among children and adolescents. It noted that excessive digital engagement can negatively affect academic performance and workplace productivity through distractions, sleep deprivation and reduced attention spans. The Survey also warned that excessive social media use can weaken social capital and interpersonal interactions.
Governments also argue that platforms have long relied on self-regulation, which has failed to prevent children from accessing age-restricted services. As a result, policymakers are increasingly placing responsibility on technology companies, rather than parents alone, to create safer online environments for children.
What Are The Arguments Against Such Bans?
Critics argue that an age-based social media ban may prove far more difficult to implement than it appears. In India, many children already access the internet through SIM cards registered in the names of parents or relatives, while home broadband, school Wi-Fi and public hotspots provide multiple ways to get online.
Even if platforms introduce mandatory age verification, children may still bypass restrictions by using borrowed accounts, VPNs or false age declarations.
Critics also point to recent evidence suggesting that enforcement remains a challenge. A study published in the British Medical Journal found that around 85% of children under 16 continue to use social media despite age restrictions in place.
Could Global Rules Become Stricter In The Future?
The trend suggests they could.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his government is considering ways to strengthen the country's under-16 social media ban.
"We're working on that as a priority because this is something that other generations didn't have to deal with, which is why it's complex,"* Albanese told Parliament.
The UK has also announced plans to ban children under 16 from a range of social media platforms to reduce exposure to harmful content and excessive screen time. Together with measures being considered in France and other countries, these developments indicate that governments are moving towards stricter regulation and greater accountability for social media platforms. If this trend continues, child online safety is likely to remain a major regulatory priority, with more countries expected to adopt tougher rules in the coming years.