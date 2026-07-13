One Dead, 4 Injured in IED Blast Close to Assam Rifles Vehicle in Nagaland: Defence Official

A suspected IED blast near an Assam Rifles vehicle in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district killed one person and injured four others on Monday, a defence official said.
The incident happened near Sukhovi area. An operation is underway, and further details are awaited, the official said.
Defence PRO, Kohima, said one security personnel was killed in the incident, while four others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.
Security forces launched a search operation in and around Sukhovi following the explosion to trace those responsible. Officials said the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.
Second Attack In Less Than A Week
The incident is the second attack on Assam Rifles personnel in the Northeast in less than a week.
On July 6, two personnel of the 40th Battalion of the Assam Rifles were killed after suspected militants ambushed a convoy in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
The deceased were identified as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman C.M. Singh, who was driving one of the convoy vehicles. Both sustained critical injuries in the attack and later succumbed despite receiving medical treatment.
The Assam Rifles
Raised in 1835, the Assam Rifles is the country's oldest paramilitary force. Functioning under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs and commanded by officers of the Indian Army, it is primarily deployed in the Northeast for counter-insurgency operations, border guarding and internal security duties. The force has also been involved in humanitarian and disaster relief operations across the region.
(This is a developing story)