India's Eight Finalists Confirmed, Seven Bronze Medals Secured At Asian U-19 And U-23 Boxing Championships

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:

The Indian contingent continued it's impressive run in the Asian U-19 and U-23 boxing championship with eight boxers confirmed as finalists and seven secured podium finishes with bronze medals

Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships 2026
India Storm Into 8 finals, 7 Bronze Medals Secured at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Championships, 2026. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Eight Indian boxers advance into the finals of Asian U-19 and U-23 boxing championships with seven bronze medals already ensured.

  • In the U-23 women's category, five Indian boxers progressed to the finals.

  • In the U-23 men's category, three Indian boxers advanced to the finals.

Indian boxers remained a strong force at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Championships with eight of them advancing to the finals across men's and women's U-23 categories and seven others securing bronze medals after semifinal finishes here.

In the U-23 women's category, five Indian boxers progressed to the finals.

Nisha (54kg) defeated Hyeju Lee of Korea, while Nikita Chand (60kg) registered a win against Sarii Kokufu of Japan.

Kajal (65kg) sailed past Gulzina Melsvek of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. In all the bouts referees had to stop the contest due to the Indians' overwhelming domination.

In the higher weight categories, Muskan (75kg) won 5:0 against Toirova Oysha of Uzbekistan while Priyanka (+80kg) recorded a dominant 5:0 win over Panar Seiitkhankyzy Kazakhstan.

In the U-23 men's category, three Indian boxers advanced to the finals.

Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 win over his Philippines opponent, while Ganga (55kg) edged past Japan with a 3:2 split decision.

Vanshaj (65kg) also impressed with a 4:1 victory over a Kyrgyzstan opponent to secure his place in the final.

Related Content
India celebrate a goal against Wales during their FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup match. - Hockey India
On 13 July in 2002, India came back from 146/5 to take down the 326 runs target in the final of Natwest tri-series against England. - X/BCCI
Indian football team will be missing Asian Games 2026 despite qualification in both Men's and Women's events. - IndianFootball/X
Nipam celebrates after earning the women's 100 bronze medal at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Hong Kong. - X/Athletics Federation of India

India also added seven bronze medals from semifinal finishes.

In the U-23 women's category, bronze medals were secured by Tanu (51kg), Prachi (57kg), Shivani (70kg), and Naina (80kg).

In the U-23 men's category, bronze medals were won by Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories