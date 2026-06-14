High Heat, Low Rain And Fertiliser Shortage Likely To Sting India’s Monsoon Farming

Both Ramanjaneyulu and Mollah raised two issues. First, due to the West Asian conflict affecting imports, a fertilizer shortage is going to add to the rainfall deficit impact. “Equitable distribution of fertiliser is going to be one of the biggest challenges for the government and they must act now if it does not want unrest to spread,” said Mollah, who is also a spokesperson of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers' platform that has been at loggerheads with the Narendra Modi government over the past few years.