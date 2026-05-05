BJP’s Bengal Breakthrough: How It Changed the State’s Political Map

It was also a Bengali — Syama Prasad Mookerjee — who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological predecessor of the BJP, in 1951. In the 1951-52 assembly and parliamentary elections, West Bengal turned out to be one of the newborn BJS’s main bases. However, following Mookerjee’s untimely death in 1953, the party faltered in Bengal, even as it grew in other parts of India. West Bengal emerged as a bastion of secular politics.