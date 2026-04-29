Maa, Maati, Maachh: How Fish Became A Political Hook In Bengal Elections

All India Trinamool Congress (Trinamool) claims The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “not Bengali”. Breaking this perception, BJP candidate Rakesh Singh, Kolkata Port Assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections held a morning procession following traditional Bengali customs, women wore sarees, carrying fish in their hands, while campaigning door to door on the day of Bengali New Year. Photo by Sandipan Chatterjee

All India Trinamool Congress (Trinamool) claims The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “not Bengali”. Breaking this perception, BJP candidate Rakesh Singh, Kolkata Port Assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections held a morning procession following traditional Bengali customs, women wore sarees, carrying fish in their hands, while campaigning door to door on the day of Bengali New Year. Photo by Sandipan Chatterjee