Rahul Gandhi Vs Himanta Sarma: Congress Backs Pawan Khera In Passport Controversy

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday threw his full support behind party spokesperson Pawan Khera, as a bitter political and legal battle escalated over Khera’s allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.
In a fiery post on X, Gandhi labeled Sarma the “most corrupt” chief minister in the country and accused him of misusing state machinery to target political opponents. The Congress leader insisted that the allegations raised by Khera warranted a proper investigation, adding that “transparency, accountability and the rule of law” remain core constitutional principles.
The remarks came as the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted Khera one week’s transit anticipatory bail from April 10. The bail came with conditions, directing Khera to approach the appropriate court in Assam for further relief.
The controversy traces back to allegations made by Khera, who claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma — the wife of Chief Minister Sarma — holds multiple passports. He further alleged that the Sarma family, including their son, has business interests worth ₹52,000 crore in the United States. Chief Minister Sarma has categorically denied all the claims.
Following the allegations, an FIR was registered by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Assam Police subsequently conducted searches at Khera’s residence.
Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of overreacting, describing Sarma as being “in panic mode” and acting out of desperation. Gogoi claimed the aggressive response reflected the administration’s concern over the viral spread of the allegations.
“Truth cannot be turned into falsehood through intimidation,” Gogoi asserted.