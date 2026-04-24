BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi As Gauhati High Court Rejects Pawan Khera’s Bail Plea

BJP demands apology from the opposition leader after court dismisses Congress leader's application over alleged fake documents.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Pawan Khera Pawan Khera, Gauhati High Court
Pawan Khera Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Gauhati High Court dismissed Pawan Khera’s anticipatory bail application regarding alleged forged documents.

  • BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for supporting Khera.

  • The case involves allegations concerning the undisclosed foreign assets and passports of the Assam CM’s wife.

The Gauhati High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case involving the alleged use of forged documents against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The ruling prompted a sharp reaction from the BJP, which criticised the Congress leadership for supporting Khera.

As reported by PTI, the single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia rejected the plea, which was filed on Monday after the Supreme Court directed Khera to approach a court of competent jurisdiction in Assam. The case originates from an April 5 press conference where Khera alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma held multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets that were not declared in the Chief Minister’s election affidavit for the April 9 Assam Assembly polls.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla welcomed the High Court’s decision, describing it as a significant setback for the Congress leader. In a video post on X, Poonawalla stated, "This is yet another setback for him, as he had created a controversy based on falsehoods." He further alleged that the documents used by Khera were manipulated at the behest of Islamabad to attempt the "political assassination" of the Assam Chief Minister.

"Pawan Khera targeted the Assam chief minister and Assam's daughter -- his wife -- on the basis of fake documents, forged material, and photoshopped documents. All this was done at the behest of Islamabad, Pakistan, with the intention of politically assassinating Himanta Biswa Sarma. This is a case of forgery. It is a criminal matter," Poonawalla said.

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PTI reported that the spokesperson also directed his criticism toward Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology for his endorsement of Khera. "Rahul Gandhi, who backed Khera, should also apologise," he said, adding that Khera should cease evading the investigation and co-operate with the authorities.

"Now, Khera, who was projected as a 'lion' (babbar sher) by Gandhi, is silent like a meek cat (bheegi billi). He is hiding and running away; he should appear before the Assam Police," Poonawalla remarked.

The legal dispute followed an FIR registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch after a complaint from the Chief Minister's wife. According to PTI, Khera had initially secured a seven-day transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court on April 10. However, after the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court, the top court refused to entertain Khera's plea on April 17, leading to the current proceedings in the Gauhati High Court. Poonawalla noted that the relief previously obtained from the Telangana High Court was not extended, as it was allegedly based on false documents.

(With inputs from PTI)

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