BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi As Gauhati High Court Rejects Pawan Khera’s Bail Plea

The legal dispute followed an FIR registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch after a complaint from the Chief Minister's wife. According to PTI, Khera had initially secured a seven-day transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court on April 10. However, after the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court, the top court refused to entertain Khera's plea on April 17, leading to the current proceedings in the Gauhati High Court. Poonawalla noted that the relief previously obtained from the Telangana High Court was not extended, as it was allegedly based on false documents.