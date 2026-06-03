Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Top Seed Set For Russian Test

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Roland-Garros women’s singles quarter-final at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, June 3. Sabalenka, the last top-five seed left, arrives in strong form after beating Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 with 12 aces and 39 winners, extending her dominant run at Slams with 14 straight quarter-final appearances. The four-time Grand Slam champion, still chasing a first major outside hard courts, looks well placed after finishing runner-up here in 2025. Standing in her way is left-handed Diana Shnaider, into her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final after an aggressive run, including a win over Madison Keys. It’s a huge step up for Shnaider, who will need her best tennis against a ruthless Sabalenka. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jun 2026, 04:21:38 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Streaming Info Live streaming of French Open 2026 matches in India will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode. TV coverage will be on Sony Sports Network channels including Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 in HD and SD formats, with additional regional language broadcasts on select Sony Ten channels.