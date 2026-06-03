Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Top Seed Set For Russian Test

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Catch play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros Women’s Singles quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Diana Shnaider on Wednesday, June 3 at Court Philippe-Chatrier

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Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final Updates
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Roland-Garros women’s singles quarter-final at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, June 3. Sabalenka, the last top-five seed left, arrives in strong form after beating Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 with 12 aces and 39 winners, extending her dominant run at Slams with 14 straight quarter-final appearances. The four-time Grand Slam champion, still chasing a first major outside hard courts, looks well placed after finishing runner-up here in 2025. Standing in her way is left-handed Diana Shnaider, into her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final after an aggressive run, including a win over Madison Keys. It’s a huge step up for Shnaider, who will need her best tennis against a ruthless Sabalenka. Stay tuned for live updates.
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Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Streaming Info

Live streaming of French Open 2026 matches in India will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode. TV coverage will be on Sony Sports Network channels including Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 in HD and SD formats, with additional regional language broadcasts on select Sony Ten channels.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider LIVE Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Good Evening!

Hello, we are back with another live blog as Aryna Sabalenka takes on Diana Shnaider in a high-stakes quarter-final clash. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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