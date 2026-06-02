Why Is US Threatening Brazil With 25% Tariffs — And What Is Section 301?

What Is Section 301

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (Trade Act), is designed to address unfair foreign practices affecting US commerce. Section 301 may be used to respond to unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory foreign government practices that burden or restrict American commerce. A Section 301(b) investigation examines whether the acts, policies, or practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce.