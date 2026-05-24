America 5-3 Washington Spirit, Concacaf W Champions Cup Final: Las Aguilas Become 1st Mexican Side To Lift Title

Irene Guerrero scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and Scarlett Camberos added another in stoppage time to seal a 5-3 victory for Club America over the Washington Spirit for the CONCACAF W Champions Cup title Saturday night. It was the second regional championship for women’s club teams. Gotham FC, the defending champions, fell 3-0 to Pachuca in the third place-match earlier Saturday at Estadio Hildalgo. Liga MX’s Club America took the early lead when Aylín Aviléz’s tapped in a goal off a pass from Camberos in the 22nd minute. They doubled the lead in the 27th with Geyse’s goal just some five minutes later.

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Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club America vs Washington Spirit
Scarlett Camberos of Mexico's America, center, lifts the trophy after winning the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against The United States' Washington Spirit in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Womens CONCACAF Champions Cup: Washington Spirit vs Club America
Scarlett Camberos of Mexico's America, center, receives the trophy after winning the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against The United States' Washington Spirit in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Concacaf Womens Champions Cup Final: Club America vs Washington Spirit
Scarlett Camberos of Mexico's America, center, lifts the trophy after winning the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against The United States' Washington Spirit in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Concacaf Womens Champions Cup Final: Washington Spirit vs Club America
Coach Angel Villacampa of Mexico's America is lifted by his players after winning the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against The United States' Washington Spirit in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club America vs Washington Spirit
Irene Guerrero of Mexico's America celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against The United States' Washington Spirit during the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup: Washington Spirit vs Club America
Rosemonde Kouassi of The United States' Washington Spirit celebrates scoring her side's 2nd goal against Mexico's America during the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Womens CONCACAF Champions Cup Final Soccer Match: Club America vs Washington Spirit
Esme Morgan of The United States' Washington Spirit, left, and Montserrat Saldívar of Mexico's America compete for the ball during the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Womens CONCACAF Champions Cup Final Soccer Match: Washington Spirit vs Club America
Karina Rodriguez of Mexico's America, right, challenges Trinity Rodman of The United States' Washington Spirit during the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Womens Champions Cup 2025-26 Final: Club America vs Washington Spirit
Sofia Cantore of The United States' Washington Spirit reacts after missing a chance to score against Mexico's America during the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Womens Champions Cup 2025-26 Final: Washington Spirit vs Club America
Sofia Cantore of The United States' Washington Spirit scores her side's first goal against Mexico's America during the Women's CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Pachuca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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