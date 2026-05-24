America 5-3 Washington Spirit, Concacaf W Champions Cup Final: Las Aguilas Become 1st Mexican Side To Lift Title
Irene Guerrero scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and Scarlett Camberos added another in stoppage time to seal a 5-3 victory for Club America over the Washington Spirit for the CONCACAF W Champions Cup title Saturday night. It was the second regional championship for women’s club teams. Gotham FC, the defending champions, fell 3-0 to Pachuca in the third place-match earlier Saturday at Estadio Hildalgo. Liga MX’s Club America took the early lead when Aylín Aviléz’s tapped in a goal off a pass from Camberos in the 22nd minute. They doubled the lead in the 27th with Geyse’s goal just some five minutes later.
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