Parliament Math Explained: How the TMC Split Could Reshape Key Votes For The NDA

The TMC split could increase the NDA's effective support in the Lok Sabha from 293 to 313 MPs.
The government's position improves further if additional parties back a delimitation-linked amendment.
Changes in West Bengal and the Rajya Sabha could have long-term implications for Parliament's balance of power.
The political turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has turned attention to a question that is increasingly shaping discussions in New Delhi: does the government now have a clearer path to securing the numbers it needs in Parliament for contentious legislation?
The debate has intensified as shifting political alignments alter the balance between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition in both Houses of Parliament. The focus is particularly on a delimitation-linked constitutional amendment that the government plans to revive during the Monsoon Session.
At its core, Parliament math is about the numbers available to support or oppose legislation during crucial votes. The discussion stems from three developments: the rebellion within the TMC, the merger of former AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP, and the breakdown of the Congress-DMK alliance. Together, these developments have altered the parliamentary arithmetic in what The Indian Express has described as the biggest realignment since the splits in the Shiv Sena in 2022 and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2023.
What numbers have changed in the Lok Sabha?
The NDA currently commands the support of around 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Rebel TMC leaders, however, claim the backing of 20 of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs and have indicated their willingness to support the government. If that support materialises, the NDA's effective strength would rise to 313 MPs.
The impact of that shift becomes clearer when viewed against the April vote on a delimitation-linked constitutional amendment. The government secured 298 votes despite retaining the support of its allies and receiving backing from several non-aligned parties. If the 20 rebel TMC MPs ultimately back the government, that demonstrated support base could rise from 298 to 318 votes.
Three Lok Sabha seats are currently vacant — Basirhat in West Bengal, Shillong in Meghalaya and Nowgong in Assam. As a result, the effective strength of the House stands at 540 rather than 543, bringing the effective two-thirds threshold down from 362 votes to 360.
How close is the government to a two-thirds majority?
The arithmetic is also affected by developments in Tamil Nadu. The Congress-DMK alliance has collapsed after Congress aligned with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Since the DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, any support from the party would further alter the calculations.
If the DMK were to support a delimitation-linked amendment, the government's potential support base could rise from 313 to 335 MPs. That would leave it 25 votes short of the effective two-thirds mark of 360.
The significance of that number lies in how much it changes the government's position. Rather than needing to assemble an entirely new coalition around the amendment, it would need a much smaller number of additional votes through support, abstentions or absences in the Opposition ranks.
What changes in the Rajya Sabha?
The shifting arithmetic is not confined to the Lok Sabha. Earlier this year, seven former AAP Rajya Sabha MPs merged with the BJP, taking the NDA's tally in the Upper House to around 148 members.
The TMC crisis has created another opening. Three TMC Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned, reducing the party's strength from 13 to 10 and creating three vacancies. If NDA-backed candidates secure all three seats in subsequent by-elections, the NDA's tally could rise from around 148 to 151 members.
The two-thirds mark in the Rajya Sabha stands at 163 members, making even small shifts in party strength politically significant.
Why does West Bengal matter in the long term?
The longer-term implications may lie in West Bengal's Assembly. Rebel leaders claim the support of 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs, leaving Mamata Banerjee with 22 legislators.
Those numbers matter because a party's ability to elect Rajya Sabha members depends on its strength in the state Assembly. If the present alignment holds, the TMC's current Rajya Sabha presence may gradually shrink as members complete their terms in 2029, 2030 and 2032.
Many of those seats could eventually move out of the Opposition column and into the government's orbit if the current political alignment remains unchanged. Whether those projected gains ultimately translate into legislative support remains uncertain. What is clear is that the TMC split, the earlier AAP defections and the Congress-DMK break-up have altered the parliamentary arithmetic ahead of future legislative battles.