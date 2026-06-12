Parliament Math Explained: How the TMC Split Could Reshape Key Votes For The NDA

At its core, Parliament math is about the numbers available to support or oppose legislation during crucial votes. The discussion stems from three developments: the rebellion within the TMC, the merger of former AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP, and the breakdown of the Congress-DMK alliance. Together, these developments have altered the parliamentary arithmetic in what The Indian Express has described as the biggest realignment since the splits in the Shiv Sena in 2022 and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2023.