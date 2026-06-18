Outlook Explains | The Numbers Game: Why A Two-Thirds Majority Matters More Than Ever

With a special majority in both Houses, Parliament possesses the authority to reshape foundational administrative frameworks. A major point of interest for the current administration centers on a significant delimitation package. This involves redrawing parliamentary constituency boundaries based on population data under the proposed framework of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to raise the structural ceiling of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats (815 for states and 35 for Union Territories). Within this framework, independent demographic models project an active operational size of 816 seats based on population proportionality splits. Any such massive changes would require parliamentary approval and, depending on the federal provisions involved, may also require ratification by at least half of the state legislatures.