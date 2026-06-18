Outlook Explains | The Numbers Game: Why A Two-Thirds Majority Matters More Than Ever

A two-thirds majority is required for constitutional amendments under Article 368 of the Constitution.
The NDA is improving its parliamentary numbers, but remains short of a full two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.
The debate has intensified after the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and ongoing shifts within opposition parties.
The political corridors of New Delhi are buzzing with arithmetic as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) moves strategically to alter the balance of power in Parliament. A series of high-profile rebellions, resignations, and shifting political alliances across key regional parties have suddenly brought the concept of a "two-thirds majority" back to the centre of national discourse.
The focus follows a major political shake-up, most notably an ongoing rebellion within West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), where a substantial faction of lawmakers is looking to break away and support the ruling coalition. With parallel fractures emerging in other opposition parties, floor managers are trying to reconstruct the overwhelming parliamentary dominance the alliance fell short of achieving directly in the 2024 general elections.
What is a two-thirds majority?
In the context of the Parliament, a "special majority" is the specific constitutional requirement needed to pass critical Constitutional Amendment Bills under Article 368. Unlike ordinary statutory legislation, which requires a simple majority of members present and voting, a constitutional revision demands a dual threshold.
First, the bill must be supported by a majority of the total membership of the House. Second, it must secure a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. Under conditions of full house attendance, this target translates to a ceiling of 363 out of 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 164 out of 245 in the Rajya Sabha. However, this threshold remains dynamic—if opposition members walk out or choose to abstain, the active voting pool shrinks, lowering the functional number of votes required to pass an amendment.
Why does it matter?
A special majority represents the difference between standard administration and structural transformation. When the 2024 general election results restricted the BJP to 240 seats and the total NDA alliance to 293 seats, the ruling front was forced to operate as a conventional coalition government.
Without a two-thirds cushion of voting members, highly contested constitutional changes cannot survive a unified opposition challenge. This mathematical reality became clear on 17 April 2026, when the government’s flagship Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds margin of present members. The division vote collapsed at 298 votes in favour to 230 against—falling 54 votes short of the required 352-vote threshold based on the 528 members present and voting on the day. Securing a wider backing isolates the government from the vulnerability of regional vetoes and allows it to pass fundamental policies without needing to compromise with non-aligned parties.
What can Parliament do with it?
With a special majority in both Houses, Parliament possesses the authority to reshape foundational administrative frameworks. A major point of interest for the current administration centers on a significant delimitation package. This involves redrawing parliamentary constituency boundaries based on population data under the proposed framework of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to raise the structural ceiling of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats (815 for states and 35 for Union Territories). Within this framework, independent demographic models project an active operational size of 816 seats based on population proportionality splits. Any such massive changes would require parliamentary approval and, depending on the federal provisions involved, may also require ratification by at least half of the state legislatures.
Furthermore, any attempt to amend the constitutional framework governing the timeline of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act (Women’s Reservation Bill) would require a special majority. The original framework links the 33% legislative quota directly to the completion of a fresh census and subsequent delimitation, but the administration has explored legislative routes to delink these processes and accelerate its rollout. Other sweeping structural proposals, such as the "One Nation, One Election" framework aimed at synchronising state and national polls, also require this deep level of constitutional backing to succeed.
How close is the NDA?
The mathematical gap is closing in the Upper House, though the Lower House remains an uphill climb. According to parliamentary floor assessments reported by national media, the NDA's baseline strength in the Rajya Sabha stands at 148 members. Recent victories in independent seats across Jharkhand and Mizoram, alongside the resignation of three TMC MPs, are positioned to lift the alliance to 154 seats following upcoming by-elections, leaving them just nine seats short of a two-thirds supermajority in the Upper House.
The Lok Sabha, however, presents a steeper mountain. Needing a maximum threshold of 363 votes for a guaranteed pass under full attendance, the current NDA tally of 293 leaves a deficit of 70 seats. The gap is narrowing through external fractures: a rebel bloc reported to comprise around 20 TMC MPs is seeking recognition as a separate legislative group and is expected to support the government if anti-defection requirements are satisfied via their planned approach to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
Similar splits are being reported within Maharashtra's Shiv Sena (UBT). While these high-probability shifts could push the alliance's functional numbers toward 312, the government remains dependent on the tactical cooperation of neutral regional parties or strategic opposition absences to cross the threshold on the day of a vote.