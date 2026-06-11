TMC Crisis: 19 MPs Back Rebel Camp, Party Denies Claims of Major Split

Reports claim 19 TMC MPs have joined a rebel camp, potentially giving dissidents control of over two-thirds of the party's Lok Sabha strength.
Mamata Banerjee's camp has rejected the claims, insisting key leaders such as Shatrughan Sinha and Dev remain loyal to the party.
The parliamentary revolt comes days after 58 TMC MLAs reportedly rebelled in the West Bengal Assembly, deepening the party's internal crisis.
The crisis within the All India Trinamool Congress deepened on Wednesday as reports emerged that 19 Lok Sabha MPs had aligned with the party's rebel camp, raising the prospect of a vertical split in the parliamentary wing.
According to sources, the MPs are considering functioning as a separate bloc that would extend support to the NDA without immediately resigning from the party, a move aimed at avoiding disqualification under anti-defection provisions.
However, leaders loyal to Mamata Banerjee disputed the claims, insisting that several names on the purported rebel list remain with the original party.
Rebel Camp Claims Support Of 19 MPs
The MPs reportedly linked to the dissident group include Shatrughan Sinha, Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Rachana Banerjee, Deepak Adhikari and several others.
Sources said the dissident MPs have informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about plans to function as a separate parliamentary group under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
.
With 19 MPs, the rebel faction would cross the two-thirds threshold of the TMC's Lok Sabha strength, potentially giving it protection from anti-defection proceedings.
Mamata Camp Rejects Rebel List
Trinamool leaders aligned with Mamata Banerjee rejected the claims of a mass exodus and asserted that Shatrughan Sinha and Deepak Adhikari (Dev) continue to support the party.
Party sources said Dev had publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to Banerjee and dismissed reports placing him in the rebel camp.
The rebellion follows the resignation of former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and the recent exit of Sushmita Dev from the party.
Assembly Revolt Adds To Pressure
The developments in Parliament come days after a major revolt in the West Bengal Assembly, where 58 of the party's 80 MLAs reportedly defied the leadership and backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's official nominee.
The twin rebellions have intensified questions over Mamata Banerjee's control over the organisation following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Amid the growing unrest, Banerjee held meetings with senior Congress leaders during the INDIA bloc gathering in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about closer coordination between the Congress and the TMC.