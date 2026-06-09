’Resign First, Then Join BJP’: TMC Takes On Rebel MPs

Rebel chief Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the former TMC chief whip who claims the backing of 20 MPs and has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserting a separate faction, came in for sharp personal criticism. “Kakoli was given responsibility by Didi,” Banerjee said. “Even after differences and problems, opportunities were given. Now suddenly she wants to question the party after the election results. If there was such dissatisfaction, why was it not expressed before? Why only after the results? We want to ask these gaddars: why did your displeasure emerge only after the election? If your convictions were genuine, you should have fought your political battle openly.”