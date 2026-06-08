TMC Crisis Deepens: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Quits Rajya Sabha, Resigns From Party

TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the party amid growing internal turmoil.
Ray accused the former TMC government of corruption and governance failures in his resignation letter.
The party is facing a rebellion led by 58 MLAs following its defeat to the BJP in West Bengal.
Senior All India Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the party amid escalating turmoil within the TMC following its defeat to the BJP in West Bengal.
Ray’s resignation marks another major setback for the party as it battles internal dissent and fears of a possible split after losing power in the state.
In his resignation letter, Ray said the people of West Bengal had delivered a “historic verdict” in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule.
Ray Attacks TMC Leadership In Resignation Letter
The former Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the TMC government was marked by “widespread unbridled corruption” and failures in governance.
He also accused the previous administration of failing in areas including healthcare, education, law and order, employment and women’s safety.
Contrasting the earlier government with the new BJP administration, Ray claimed the “people’s government” had already started taking steps for Bengal’s development in line with its election promises.
“In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha as well as from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress,” he wrote.
Rebellion Intensifies Within TMC
Ray’s resignation comes at a time when the TMC is facing one of the biggest internal crises in its history.
The situation worsened earlier this month after 58 rebel MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, were recognised by the Assembly Speaker as the principal opposition bloc in the West Bengal Assembly.
While the rebel legislators continue to acknowledge Mamata Banerjee as their leader, they have openly opposed the growing influence of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee within the party.
The scale of the crisis became visible when only eight non-rebel MLAs attended a meeting called by Mamata Banerjee at her Kolkata residence earlier this month.
More Resignations Likely?
The party has also seen resignations from other leaders in recent days.
Former TMC leader Ajmal Siddiqui resigned from the party earlier this month, citing dissatisfaction with its internal functioning and accusing Abhishek Banerjee of adopting a “dictatorial attitude”.
Siddiqui also alleged that several party leaders were involved in “unsavoury activities” that had brought disrepute to the organisation.
The BJP’s victory in West Bengal has triggered intense churn within the TMC, with political observers closely watching whether the rebellion could further weaken the party in the coming months.