TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested Near India-Nepal Border In Extortion Case

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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The Falta repoll candidate was arrested weeks after the Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection; seven FIRs have been registered against him.

Jahangir Khan arrest, TMC leader Jahangir Khan, Jahangir Khan extortion case
Khan had contested the Falta Assembly seat but withdrew from the May 21 repoll two days before voting. Photo: X; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in an extortion case.

  • The arrest came weeks after the Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection and amid seven FIRs against him.

  • Khan had withdrawn from the Falta Assembly repoll before finishing fourth in the contest won by BJP's Debangshu Panda.

Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on Monday in connection with an extortion case, police said.

The arrest came weeks after the Calcutta High Court vacated interim protection granted to Khan, against whom seven FIRs have been registered at Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district, according to PTI.

‘Pushpa’ Jahangir Khan Says He Will Not Contest in Falta Repolls - X
‘Pushpa’ Jahangir Khan Says He Will Not Contest in Falta Repolls

By Outlook News Desk

A police officer told PTI that Khan was arrested from the India-Nepal border area in north Bengal. Further details of the operation were not immediately disclosed. NDTV reported that he was picked up by the West Bengal Special Task Force.

Khan had contested the Falta Assembly seat but withdrew from the May 21 repoll two days before voting. According to NDTV, the Election Commission ordered the repoll after allegations of irregularities during polling on April 29, including complaints that the BJP’s lotus symbol was found taped on EVMs.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari holds a roadshow in support of BJP candidate for the Falta constituency, Debangshu Panda, on the final day of campaigning for the May 21 repoll, in South 24 Parganas. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
South 24 Parganas: A security official stands guard as people wait in a queue to cast votes during the re-election to the Falta assembly seat, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Thursday, May 21, 2026. - (PTI Photo)
‘Pushpa’ Jahangir Khan Says He Will Not Contest in Falta Repolls - X

During the campaign, Khan drew attention after branding himself as "Pushpa", a reference to the central character in the Telugu film of the same name. He had been under scrutiny over allegations of threats and election fraud attempts.

Announcing his withdrawal from the contest, Khan said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had promised a special package for the state and that he was stepping aside in the interest of Falta's development and peace. The Trinamool Congress distanced itself from the decision and alleged intimidation by the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari holds a roadshow in support of BJP candidate for the Falta constituency, Debangshu Panda, on the final day of campaigning for the May 21 repoll, in South 24 Parganas. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
BJP’s Debangshu Panda Storms Ahead in Falta Repoll, TMC Slips to Fourth

By Outlook News Desk

Khan skipped voting and finished fourth in the repoll, securing fewer than 8,000 votes. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda won the seat by more than one lakh votes, defeating CPM candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)

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