Explained: Why Deportation Cases Have Put Citizenship Checks Under Focus

Shvetank Maurya
Shvetank Maurya
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

Recent alleged wrongful deportation cases have renewed questions over citizenship verification, pushbacks and how India's deportation process works

indian passport
Indian Passport

For 33-year-old Sweety Bibi and her two children, Qurban (6) and Imran (12), Wednesday marked the end of more than a year spent stranded in Bangladesh. The family returned to India through the Malda border after allegedly being pushed across the border following their detention in Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, the Bangladesh Border Guard handed over Sweety, her children and Danish Sheikh, another member of the group allegedly pushed into Bangladesh, to the Border Security Force. After medical examinations, they were handed over to the West Bengal Police before leaving for their home in Birbhum district.

The case comes weeks after four Indian men from West Bengal were brought back from Bangladesh after they were allegedly deported despite possessing valid Indian citizenship documents. Following verification of their identities by the West Bengal Police, they were returned to India through flag meetings between the Border Security Force and the Bangladesh Border Guard.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - | Photo: PTI
CAA In Assam: Out Of 70 Applicants, Only 6 Granted Citizenship

By Outlook News Desk

What Is The Difference Between Deportation And Pushback?

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued a new policy in April 2026 on the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Under the policy, deportation is a formal legal process in which foreigners suspected of staying illegally in India are detained, tried in court and deported only after legal procedures are completed and their identity is confirmed with their home country.

Pushbacks, however, are informal actions carried out at the border. They are not specifically defined under Indian law and may involve security forces sending a foreign national back across the border depending on the circumstances.

Related Content
Uttar Pradesh Police Register FIR Against Accused for Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Documents to Avail Welfare Benefits - PTI Image
India-Bangladesh Ties Explained: Why Dhaka Is One Of New Delhi's Most Important Neighbours - AP
Keeping Watch: Border Security Force personnel in Jamadargachh village in Darjeeling district, West Bengal - | Photo: Shib Shankar Chatterjee / coroflot.com
Crackdown Triggers Rush Towards Bengal Border as Bangladeshis Recount Entry Routes - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, an "illegal migrant" is defined as a foreigner who entered India without valid travel documents or who entered legally but remained beyond the permitted period.

The High Court held that the documents did not help him "establish that he has been able to discharge his burden", as required under Section 9 of the Foreigners Act. - File Photo: Representative image
Gauhati High Court Upholds Foreigner Tag For Assam Labourer Despite 15 Citizenship Documents

By Outlook News Desk

What Does The New Deportation Policy Say?

Since citizenship falls under the Union List, the Ministry of Home Affairs oversees deportation while delegating responsibilities to state authorities.

The new policy directs states and Union Territories (UTs) to verify the credentials of suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar within 30 days. It also requires every district to establish a Special Task Force under police supervision to identify and process illegal immigrants and create holding centres for those awaiting deportation.

Once identified, the biometric and demographic details of suspected illegal immigrants must be uploaded to the Foreigners' Identification Portal. States are also required to maintain records of those handed over to border forces and submit monthly reports to the Centre.

The Bureau of Immigration has also been directed to publish a list of deportees and share the information with the UIDAI, the Election Commission (EC) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to prevent the future issuance of Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards or passports to deported individuals.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge - null
'Where Is That Strength?' Kharge Slams Govt Over Declining Passport Ranking

By Outlook News Desk

How Is Citizenship Verified In India?

India, like most European countries, primarily follows the jus sanguinis principle. Citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, although the legal framework has evolved significantly to accommodate migration during Partition, later amendments, and the unique circumstances of the North East.

Unlike many countries, India does not issue a single, universally recognised national citizenship card. Since most Indians acquire citizenship automatically through birth or descent, citizenship is established through what is commonly described as a "multiple-document approach."

Under this system, an individual's citizenship is verified by establishing a chain of facts relating to their date of birth, place of birth, and parentage using a combination of official records.

When government processes, such as a National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, require proof of citizenship, the burden of proof rests on the individual. In the absence of a standalone citizenship document, applicants are typically required to submit a combination of birth certificates, parental records, educational certificates, and other government-issued documents to establish eligibility under the law.

The Indian Passport is ranked 125th on the Global Passport Index - PTI
Outlook Explains | Why Is India Ranked 125th In The Global Passport Index 2026 — And What It Really Means

By Pranay Vatsa

Why Have Wrongful Deportation Concerns Emerged?

The recent cases involving Sweety Bibi and the four men from West Bengal have drawn attention to concerns over citizenship verification before deportation or pushback.

Rights groups and activists have raised concerns over wrongful detention, inadequate verification of citizenship documents and the possibility of individuals being wrongly removed. They have also highlighted the need for procedural safeguards when citizenship is disputed.

Uttar Pradesh Police Register FIR Against Accused for Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Documents to Avail Welfare Benefits - PTI Image
Voter IDs from India and Nepal: 25 Booked In UP Over Alleged Dual Citizenship

By Outlook News Desk

The Debate Ahead

Citizenship emerged as one of the defining political issues during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, particularly following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC exercise.

With the government's stated commitment to identifying and removing illegal immigrants, especially in border regions such as West Bengal and the North East, the debate over citizenship is likely to remain politically significant.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercises conducted before Assembly elections in several states have also brought citizenship into focus, as electoral authorities have sought to verify voter eligibility and revise electoral rolls.

The government has repeatedly faced criticism from Opposition parties and civil society groups over its citizenship policies.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories