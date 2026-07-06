Voter IDs from India and Nepal: 25 Booked In UP Over Alleged Dual Citizenship

25 people booked in Balrampur for allegedly holding dual citizenship of India and Nepal and fraudulently obtaining Indian documents.
Accused allegedly used Indian Aadhaar cards and voter IDs to avail government welfare benefits.
Police to coordinate with Nepalese authorities for citizenship verification; probe to examine extent of misuse of welfare schemes.
The Uttar Pradesh police have booked 25 residents of Balrampur for allegedly holding citizenship in both India and Nepal and possessing official documents issued by both countries, officials said on Saturday.
According to police, the matter came to light during an inquiry by the district administration, which found that the accused, all belonging to the same community, allegedly had voter identity cards and other official documents from both countries. Their names were also found on the electoral rolls of India and Nepal.
The accused allegedly procured Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and other Indian documents fraudulently, and used them to access benefits under various government welfare schemes, police said.
An FIR has been registered at the Jarwa police station under relevant sections for cheating and the Representation of the People Act. Police said details of the accused will be shared with Nepalese authorities for verification of their citizenship status.
The district administration had initially identified 27 suspected dual citizens. During the preliminary probe, one person could not be traced at his listed address, while another person had died.
The 25 accused, including seven women, were residents of Nepal’s Dang district and currently reside in Balapur and Sheetalpur villages and Tulsipur town in Balrampur, police said. They allegedly travelled regularly across the India-Nepal border through the Jarwa crossing and earned a living through casual labour.
Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the investigation will examine which government welfare schemes, if any, the accused may have benefited from.
The case has once again highlighted concerns over border management and possible misuse of Indian identity documents by foreign nationals. Police are now working to verify the citizenship claims and trace any larger network involved in facilitating such irregularities.
This is the latest in a series of cases reported from border districts of Uttar Pradesh where individuals with dual citizenship or questionable documentation have been found availing Indian government schemes.