Ram Mandir Donation Row: Trust Meets to Discuss Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations Amid SIT Probe

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 6 July 2026 5:23 pm

The resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra will be one of the key issues on the agenda in the meeting with the ongoing SIT probe and the audit process also being deliberated

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 6 July 2026 5:23 pm

Ram Mandir Donation Row: Trust Meets to Discuss Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations Amid SIT Probe | Photo: PMO via PTI