Ram Temple Probe: Police Record Champat Rai's Statement

Ayodhya police recorded the statement of former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai over alleged donation embezzlement.
The Trust received resignations from General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra following the misappropriation allegations.
Police raided the Ayodhya residence of the accused, Avinash Shukla, as part of the intensifying investigation.
Police recorded the statement of former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai regarding the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said to ANI on Monday.
The authorities will record statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, at a later date if required by the investigation.
Raids In Ayodhya
A police team reached the Ayodhya residence of accused Avinash Shukla on Sunday as the embezzlement probe intensified.
Abhishek Shukla, the brother of the accused, addressed the media during the police action. He said "the family would not support anyone found to be involved in the misappropriation of temple funds".
Trust Leadership Resigns
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra released an official press statement acknowledging the allegations.
"We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees," the Trust said as per ANI.
The organisation subsequently received the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra.
"Resignations have been received from Champat Rai, General Secretary, and Anil Mishra, Trustee, of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust). The Trust will deliberate on this matter in its upcoming meeting," the statement added.
Temple Offerings Secure
The Trust sought to reassure the public regarding the security of physical donations.
"The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over items--such as silver bricks and jewellery--to Trust officials for offering to Lord Ram that these items are safe and fully accounted for," the organisation said according to ANI.
Expressing faith in the ongoing police inquiry, the Trust predicted a fair conclusion.
"Darkness will eventually give way, and the light of truth will shine. The uninterrupted flow of Lord Shri Ram's glory will continue forever," it added.